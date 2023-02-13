Penn State still sits at No. 10 in the USCHO poll following a week off.

This is the third week in a row that the Nittany Lions hold their stake in the top 10.

The team is currently riding a six-game winning streak and has already clinched the regular-season CHA championship.

The blue and white will travel to RIT this weekend to face the Tigers on Friday and Saturday in hopes to move up in the rankings.

