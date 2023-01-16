Penn State remains slotted in as the No. 12 team in the country following this past weekend’s series opposite RIT.
The Nittany Lions handed the Tigers their 16th loss in a row on Friday, Jan. 13, extending the blue and white’s win streak to six in a row.
This week’s https://t.co/2QgdyNoa0Z Division I Women’s Poll is here! pic.twitter.com/EdVV8nZ6x4— USCHO.com (@USCHO) January 16, 2023
However, Saturday saw both streaks come to an end when the two teams tied 2-2 in a game where Penn State starting goalie Josie Bothun was inactive.
The Nittany Lions will now look to improve upon their ranking during a road series against Mercyhurst beginning this Sunday.
