The Penn State women's hockey team watches the scoreboard as the refs review a goal during their game against Mercyhurst at Pegula Ice Arena on Nov. 4, 2022, in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions won the game 4-1.

Penn State remains slotted in as the No. 12 team in the country following this past weekend’s series opposite RIT.

The Nittany Lions handed the Tigers their 16th loss in a row on Friday, Jan. 13, extending the blue and white’s win streak to six in a row.

However, Saturday saw both streaks come to an end when the two teams tied 2-2 in a game where Penn State starting goalie Josie Bothun was inactive.

The Nittany Lions will now look to improve upon their ranking during a road series against Mercyhurst beginning this Sunday.

