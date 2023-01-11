The 2022-23 campaign has been the season of Penn State goaltender Josie Bothun.

The junior was named to the HCA Women's Hockey Goalie of the Year watch list, joining 26 other goaltenders across the country.

Josie Bothun has been named to the Hockey Commissioners Association Women’s Hockey Goalie of the Year watch list!👀 Congrats, Josie!💪🔗https://t.co/eBp2ynlGbF#WeAre #HockeyValley pic.twitter.com/sx18BouoVs — Penn State Women’s Hockey (@PennStateWHKY) January 11, 2023

On the year, Bothun has a 14-8-1 record with a .918 save percentage while posting a 2.04 goals against average.

Bothun, a Wyoming, Minnesota, native, has had a very notable career as a Nittany Lion. Last season, she broke the school single-season win record with 18 in the 2021-22 campaign.

The Goalie of the Year winner will be announced in March during NCAA's Frozen Four.

