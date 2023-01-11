Penn State Women's Ice Hockey vs. Mercyhurst_Bothun

Goaltender Josie Bothun (30) takes a drink of water after a break onto Penn State's goal during the Penn State Women's ice hockey vs. Mercyhurst Skate for a Cure game on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2022 at the Pegula Ice Arena in University Park, Pa. Penn State defeated Mercyhurst 3-1. 

 Regan Gross

The 2022-23 campaign has been the season of Penn State goaltender Josie Bothun.

The junior was named to the HCA Women's Hockey Goalie of the Year watch list, joining 26 other goaltenders across the country.

On the year, Bothun has a 14-8-1 record with a .918 save percentage while posting a 2.04 goals against average.

Bothun, a Wyoming, Minnesota, native, has had a very notable career as a Nittany Lion. Last season, she broke the school single-season win record with 18 in the 2021-22 campaign.

The Goalie of the Year winner will be announced in March during NCAA's Frozen Four.

