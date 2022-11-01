Kiara Zanon and Tessa Janecke have been awarded player of the month honors for October by College Hockey America.

In the month of October, Zanon racked up five goals and seven assists. Janecke tallied nine goals and five assists.

The team will face stiff competition in the month on November, where they are set to take on No. 8 Yale and No. 2 Minnesota.

So far, the Nittany Lions have a record of 7-4-1 and are 2-0 in conference play.

MORE HOCKEY COVERAGE