Kiara Zanon and Tessa Janecke have been awarded player of the month honors for October by College Hockey America.
In the month of October, Zanon racked up five goals and seven assists. Janecke tallied nine goals and five assists.
Congratulations to our first CHA monthly award winners of 2022-23❗️📰 https://t.co/V07s60APSj#CollegeHockeyAmerica pic.twitter.com/aoaKFDftIa— CHA (@CHAWomensHockey) November 1, 2022
The team will face stiff competition in the month on November, where they are set to take on No. 8 Yale and No. 2 Minnesota.
So far, the Nittany Lions have a record of 7-4-1 and are 2-0 in conference play.
MORE HOCKEY COVERAGE
Penn State jumped up one spot in the most recent USCHO poll after sweeping Lindenwood in a t…