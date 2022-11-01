Women's Hockey vs Franklin Pierce - Zanon

Penn State forward Kiara Zanon faced off against Franklin Pierce at Pegula Ice Arena in State College, Pa on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022. The game finished with the Nittany Lions beating the Ravens 5-0. 

 Sienna Pinney

Kiara Zanon and Tessa Janecke have been awarded player of the month honors for October by College Hockey America.

In the month of October, Zanon racked up five goals and seven assists. Janecke tallied nine goals and five assists.

The team will face stiff competition in the month on November, where they are set to take on No. 8 Yale and No. 2 Minnesota.

So far, the Nittany Lions have a record of 7-4-1 and are 2-0 in conference play.

