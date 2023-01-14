A new face showed up in the lineup on Saturday for No. 12 Penn State, and her second-ever start was an up-and-down ride that ended in a 2-2 draw.

Freshman goalie Katie DeSa received the starting nod at goalie for the Nittany Lions, and her performance didn’t let down despite the blue and white coming out with just a tie.

After thoroughly defeating RIT on Friday, the blue and white started DeSa at goalie — her fourth time seeing action this season.

The freshman made her first career start in October against Franklin Pierce in a 4-1 victory, and only allowed two goals in her second start on Saturday.

DeSa put up 11 saves against the Tigers and held through overtime despite a few close shots down the stretch. RIT managed to get some offense going late in the game, and DeSa’s effort was big against many 1-on-1 shots from the Tigers.

Coach Jeff Kampersal said her performance was okay — but that she had a “really good week of practice” which led to her getting the starting nod and today’s performance.

“I thought it was a time where she deserved to start,” Kampersal said.

The decision to start her wasn’t a surprise, as junior goalie Josie Bothun has played well this season and giving her a rest will be beneficial.

Bothun posted 14 saves in Friday’s 4-2 victory, and will be key down the line as the Nittany Lions will see the Tigers twice again to conclude the regular season.

DeSa’s success in the past was a reason to put her in the lineup today — she posted 11 saves and allowed just one goal in her other start this season. Her performance in the net on Saturday was crucial, as the Nittany Lions struggled to find offense despite 41 shots on the day.

After giving up an early goal that allowed RIT to get on the scoreboard first, Penn State didn’t allow a goal until late in the third period which led the team into overtime.

The second goal allowed was early into the third period after DeSa defended three consecutive shots prior, something RIT took advantage of to score again.

Penn State’s defense was strong despite the big plays, only allowing the Tigers to get off 13 shots in the contest.

After holding RIT to only 16 shots in the prior game and 13 Saturday, Kampersal said the defense has been playing well this weekend and doing a good job of taking away “time and space.”

Penn State didn’t come out with the victory, but the defense is playing fast, strong and physical hockey heading into the thick of conference play.

DeSa received help from several teammates to contribute to the effort, and it allowed Penn State to keep its undefeated streak through its last eight games.

Although Penn State has seen elite goalie play all season, the depth and reliable play from young players is a positive that the team can continue to improve with.

With DeSa stepping up, the team has another aspect on defense to feel good about before the CHA Tournament begins next month.

