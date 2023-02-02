It's been a big freshman season for Penn State's Tessa Janecke.

The Orangeville, Illinois, native was named to the 2023 Hockey Commissioner's Association's National Women's Rookie of the Year watch list.

To date, the forward has tallied 17 goals and 17 assists for 34 points, most among rookies in the nation.

She also has posted 354 faceoff wins. When in the circle, Janecke has a faceoff win percentage of 63.3%

The rising star and the rest of the Nittany Lions will take on Syracuse Friday, Feb. 3 and 4.

