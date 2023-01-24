PSU Women's Hockey vs Colgate - Tessa Janecke

Forward Tessa Janecke (15) skates with the puck during a hockey game against Colgate in the Pegula Ice Arena on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022 in University Park, Pa. The Raiders beat the Nittany Lions 3-2.

Penn State freshman sensation Tessa Janecke has earned yet another award in her rookie campaign.

Janecke was named Rookie of the Week by the CHA thanks to her stellar series against Mercyhurst on Jan. 22-23.

Janecke potted two goals and one assist for three points against the green and blue.

The Orangeville, Illinois, native fired on all cylinders and helped her Nittany Lions to a sweep over the Lakers.

Janecke currently has 11 goals and 13 assists for 24 total points on the season.

The blue and white will travel back to University Park on Jan. 27-28 for a two-game series with Lindenwood.

