Penn State freshman sensation Tessa Janecke has earned yet another award in her rookie campaign.

Janecke was named Rookie of the Week by the CHA thanks to her stellar series against Mercyhurst on Jan. 22-23.

The Rookie.Tessa Janecke is named CHA rookie of the week for the fifth time this season after a 3-point (2G, 1A) weekend.🥶The freshman netted the game-tying goal and overtime game-winner in the series finale against Mercyhurst. 💪🔗 https://t.co/La1EufcCDp#WeAre pic.twitter.com/VTCbsOO87i — Penn State Women’s Hockey (@PennStateWHKY) January 24, 2023

Janecke potted two goals and one assist for three points against the green and blue.

The Orangeville, Illinois, native fired on all cylinders and helped her Nittany Lions to a sweep over the Lakers.

Janecke currently has 11 goals and 13 assists for 24 total points on the season.

The blue and white will travel back to University Park on Jan. 27-28 for a two-game series with Lindenwood.

