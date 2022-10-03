Penn State’s leading scorer from this past weekend was rewarded after an impactful performance in Week 2.

Senior forward Courtney Correia was named the CHA Forward of the Week after her performance in Saturday's win against Saint Lawrence.

Its time for our CHA Weekly awards for week 1! Congratulations to Courtney, Mae, Natalie, and Rhéa!📰 : https://t.co/j4MtKZzkpc#CollegeHockeyAmerica pic.twitter.com/wkmc9oY0T2 — CHA (@CHAWomensHockey) October 3, 2022

Correia scored three times in the game, including what would be the game winner in a 4-2 win for Penn State.

All of Correia’s points were her first of the season, and were crucial to the Nittany Lions winning their second game of the season.

The Whitby, Ontario, native notched her first hat trick along with two blocked shots in the Saint Lawrence win after putting up one block during Friday’s game against Minnesota Duluth.

