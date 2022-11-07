Penn State women’s hockey vs. Mercyhurst, Gangarosa

Penn State defensive player Rene Gangarosa brings the puck up the ice during the Penn State women’s hockey game against Mercyhurst at Pegula Ice Arena on Nov. 4, 2022, in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions won the game 4-1.

 Ryan Bowman

In a new week of USCHO Division I women’s hockey rankings, Penn State dropped to No. 12.

The blue and white won the first leg of a two-game series against Mercyhurst 4-1 but were denied a sweep in the second game after allowing a pair of third-period goals.

A Lakers victory on Saturday ended a five-game win streak for the Nittany Lions that saw them outscore opponents 26-8. The streak also included two shutout victories for the blue and white.

The split leaves Penn State with an 8-5-1 record as it welcomes Brown to Pegula Ice Arena for a two-game set on Sunday and Monday.

