In a new week of USCHO Division I women’s hockey rankings, Penn State dropped to No. 12.
The blue and white won the first leg of a two-game series against Mercyhurst 4-1 but were denied a sweep in the second game after allowing a pair of third-period goals.
Check out this week’s @DCUcreditunion https://t.co/2QgdyNoHQx Division I Women’s Poll! pic.twitter.com/ckDc87CwpQ— USCHO.com (@USCHO) November 7, 2022
A Lakers victory on Saturday ended a five-game win streak for the Nittany Lions that saw them outscore opponents 26-8. The streak also included two shutout victories for the blue and white.
The split leaves Penn State with an 8-5-1 record as it welcomes Brown to Pegula Ice Arena for a two-game set on Sunday and Monday.
MORE HOCKEY COVERAGE
‘I just feel so blessed’ | Penn State women’s soccer returns home after Big Ten Tournament Championship
Students were lined up in front of Rec Hall, hype-songs blared through the radio, the Nittan…