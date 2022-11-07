In a new week of USCHO Division I women’s hockey rankings, Penn State dropped to No. 12.

The blue and white won the first leg of a two-game series against Mercyhurst 4-1 but were denied a sweep in the second game after allowing a pair of third-period goals.

A Lakers victory on Saturday ended a five-game win streak for the Nittany Lions that saw them outscore opponents 26-8. The streak also included two shutout victories for the blue and white.

The split leaves Penn State with an 8-5-1 record as it welcomes Brown to Pegula Ice Arena for a two-game set on Sunday and Monday.

