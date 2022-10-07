Penn State played and dropped yet another ranked matchup in this young season.

The blue and white was defeated by Colgate 3-2 Friday afternoon in Pegula Ice Arena.

With the close loss, coach Jeff Kampersal remained at 399 total victories at the helm in Hockey Valley, but he will have another shot to break the 400 mark on Saturday.

“We’re right there, we’re not hanging on ever again… if we didn’t win today it wasn’t for a lack of effort,” Kampersal said.

Early in the first period, the Nittany Lions came out firing. Penn State took an early 7-1 shots on-goal advantage, but failed to convert.

The closest shot came courtesy of freshman Tessa Janecke on a behind-the-back slap shot that was narrowly saved by goaltender Kayle Osborne.

Still in the first, the blue and white failed to convert on two separate power plays, the second of which resulted in a bit of four-on-four play due to a power play on the Colgate side as well. Neither team was able to capitalize on the advantages, and the first period came to a close, ending 0-0.

After a flurry of shots on goal from the Raiders, with 12:20 remaining in the 2nd period, they finally found the back of the net. Junior forward Kristýna Kaltounková scored her third goal of the season for Colgate. The tally was challenged by Kampersal for a potential high-sticking violation, but after a lengthy review the goal stood.

On their fourth power play of the game, the Nittany Lions finally broke through and scored with 2:01 remaining. Freshman forward Katelyn Roberts scored her first goal as a Nittany Lion to tie the game at 1-1. This was the first goal allowed all season by Colgate goalkeeper Osborne, after starting the year with three straight games shutting out her opponents.

The second period came to a close knotted up at 1-1, with Penn State leading the shots on goal category 16-12. Penn State held a decisive advantage in the faceoffs as well, winning 24 of them to Colgate’s 15.

Early in the third period, Penn State kept its foot on the gas. Sophomore forward Mya Vaslet scored her first goal of the season off of a deflected shot that inched its way over the line. Penn State led 2-1 midway through the third period after the goal from Vaslet.

Colgate did not back down, adding a second goal to even the score at 2-2. The Raiders’ Kaltounková put her second shot in the net this game with just over 10 minutes remaining in the game.

With 30 seconds remaining in the game and overtime looming, Colgate scored in a mass of humanity near the goal. The goal put the Raiders ahead 3-2, the final score in Happy Valley.

Senior defender Mallory Uihlein is looking forward to tomorrow's rematch.

The Nittany Lions will take on Colgate once again Saturday and have an away series with Boston College on the horizon.

“I think we have a really high energy and a big focus for us is having a lot of positive bench play,” Uihlein said.

