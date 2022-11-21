After a pair of tough road losses, Penn State slipped a bit in the USCHO top 15 poll.
The Nittany Lions fell from No. 11 to No. 12 in the rankings after they lost to Yale 3-0 on Friday and 2-1 in overtime on Saturday.
We see some changes in the Top 🖐️ in the @USCHO DI Women's Poll. 👀 1️⃣ @OhioStateWHKY 2️⃣ @BadgerWHockey 3️⃣ @GopherWHockey 4️⃣ @QU_WIH 5️⃣ @YaleWHockey 6️⃣-1⃣5⃣ https://t.co/GRB20BFYsl#NCAAHockey pic.twitter.com/gMC0z24FZi— NCAA Ice Hockey (@NCAAIceHockey) November 21, 2022
The Bulldogs are already the fifth ranked opponent the blue and white have faced this season, and it won't get any easier in the coming days.
Penn State will travel to Las Vegas to take on No. 3 Minnesota in its next game as part of the Henderson Collegiate Hockey Showcase.
