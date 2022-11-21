After a pair of tough road losses, Penn State slipped a bit in the USCHO top 15 poll.

The Nittany Lions fell from No. 11 to No. 12 in the rankings after they lost to Yale 3-0 on Friday and 2-1 in overtime on Saturday.

The Bulldogs are already the fifth ranked opponent the blue and white have faced this season, and it won't get any easier in the coming days.

Penn State will travel to Las Vegas to take on No. 3 Minnesota in its next game as part of the Henderson Collegiate Hockey Showcase.

