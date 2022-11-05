Penn State played host to conference foe Mercyhurst in hopes of extending its winning streak to six games.

The Nittany Lions were defeated by their in-state rival 3-1 on Saturday afternoon in Pegula Ice Arena.

In the first period, the shot totals were relatively even, with both teams shooting their fair share of shots. Neither team was able to convert, though, and the period ended 0-0.

Penn State had two different penalties in the first frame, one from freshman forward Tessa Janecke and the other from senior defender Izzy Heminger.

The Nittany Lions did a solid job staving off the Laker offense during the power-play opportunities, as junior goalkeeper Josie Bothun came up with several clutch saves.

Shortly after a double penalty that resulted in some four-on-four action, Mercyhurst made a terrific offensive play, converting on a two-on-one opportunity to finally score the game's first goal. The Lakers took a 1-0 lead, 7:27 into the second period, on the goal from Sydney Pedersen.

Penn State had a unique opportunity near the end of the second frame, on a rare two-person advantage. While on the 5-to-3 opportunity, the Nittany Lions finally put an end to their scoring drought. Junior forward Kiara Zanon scored Penn State’s first goal of the day to tie the game at 1-1.

Despite outshooting the Lakers by 10, the second period came to a close all knotted up at one.

In the third, Mercyhurst put the pressure on the Nittany Lions with another goal. This time it was forward Thea Johansson at the 11:39 mark to put the Lakers up 2-1.

Late in the third period, the Nittany Lions went with an empty net to try and make one last effort to tie the game, but it backfired when the Lakers added yet another goal to make it 3-1, the final score.

Game 2 of the conference series between the Nittany Lions and the Lakers was certainly a physical one, with many bodies hitting the ice. The two teams combined for seven penalties, racking up 14 total minutes of power plays.

In the end, Penn State outplayed Mercyhurst in just about every statistic except for the most important one. Penn State had more blocks, shots and faceoff wins but could not convert on enough opportunities to escape with the victory.

Coach Jeff Kampersal said a lack of energy contributed to Mercyhurst’s ability to gain momentum.

“Our bench wasn't — like — deflated, but it wasn’t as energetic as it was at the start of the period,” Kampersal said.

The defense for the blue and white showed out, despite the defeat, recording 23 blocks, which is a new season-high. Penn State did not allow many shots, but the high-quality looks surrendered were the difference, according to Kampersal.

The Nittany Lions came out flat after beating Mercyhurst the day before, they did not hold a lead once in the contest.

The squad will move away from conference play next weekend when it hosts Brown on Nov. 13 and 14. The Bears are unranked and currently 3-1-1, so Penn State will have an opportunity to regain momentum.

“We should have been more mentally, physically ready to go from the puck drop than we were,” Kampersal said.

