No. 12 Penn State welcomed Franklin Pierce to Pegula Ice Arena on Sunday to begin a two-game series with the Ravens.

The blue and white came out on top by a score of 6-0, sending Franklin Pierce home with a loss.

The Nittany Lions entered the game with a record of 3-4-1, while the Ravens had gone 1-2 through three games this season.

The Nittany Lions were put to the test rather early, as they took a penalty that resulted in a penalty shot for the Ravens. Goaltender Josie Bothun was successful with the stop on Franklin Pierce forward Jenna Ruiz.

Through the first ten minutes of the first period, the blue and white dominated as it outshot Franklin Pierce 10-0 and junior Alyssa Machado started the scoring, with her first of the year, as she beat Ravens goaltender Suzette Faucher to give the Nittany Lions the lead.

Penn State went on to heavily outshoot the Ravens 15-3 in the first frame alone. The Nittany Lions went 0-2 on power play opportunities and could not convert on the advantages. Franklin Pierce goaltender Suzette Faucher, despite being outshot, made 14 saves on 15 shots faced.

“I’m impressed with all the players, like Eleri (MacKay), it’s nice for them. They’ve been around the net all season so it’s nice to see them get their first ones. I do think we have a lot of depth,” Kampersal said.

Penn State went right to work in the second period as junior Olivia Wallin scored her first goal of the season, sniping one past Faucher just 58 seconds into the period. The Nittany Lions continued to dominate possession, outshooting the Ravens 26-8 with four minutes remaining in the period.

Junior forward Maeve Connolly contributed one of her own, her first of the season as she beat Faucher to give Penn State a 3-0 lead.

The Nittany Lions continued to dominate both on offense and defense. Penn State goaltender Josie Bothun remained quiet in the second period, mainly due to her teammates attacking the Franklin Pierce offensive zone for the majority of the period, making four saves on four shots.

The Nittany Lions began the final period just like they had been doing all game, as freshman Tessa Janecke scored goal number five on the early season to give the blue and white a four-goal lead.

Senior Eleri MacKay joined the scoring parade as she potted her first goal as a Nittany Lion, beating Faucher just under six minutes remaining in the game to give Penn State a 5-0 lead.

“I tried not to let it dominate my thoughts that I hadn’t been able to get one but just focusing on other parts of my game that made me the player I am. [I’m] definitely excited to get that first one and hopefully not the last,” MacKay said.

Penn State was firing on all cylinders and seemed to have a scoring opportunity every time it entered the attacking end. Senior defender Mallory Uihlein gave the Nittany Lions their sixth goal of the game as she scored her first goal of the season.

Goaltender Josie Bothun remained perfect, earning the shutout, stopping all 15 Franklin Pierce shots. The Nittany Lions heavily outshot the Ravens 42-15, and moved to .500 on the year.

“Sometimes if you’re getting a lot of shots and a lot of action that’s the goal,” Kampersal said. “She had eight shots going into the third period so there’s a lot of time when she has possession of the puck.”

