No. 12 Penn State traveled to Erie, Pennsylvania, on Sunday to begin a two-game conference series with Mercyhurst. The Nittany Lions and Lakers met on Nov. 4-5 at Pegula Ice Arena, where Penn State took Game 1 by a score of 4-1 and lost 3-1 in Game 2.

The Nittany Lions defeated the Lakers by a score of 5-2 and now have sole possession of first place in the CHA standings.

The blue and white were coming off a two-game set with RIT, winning in Game 1 and tying in Game 2.

For the Lakers, they were coming off a road sweep of Lindenwood, winning 4-3 in Game 1, and 3-2 in Game 2.

The Lakers went right to work as Leah Stecker took a tripping penalty and the blue and white became shorthanded. Vanessa Upson beat Josie Bothun on the power play to give Mercyhurst the early lead.

The Nittany Lions earned a power play of their own as Lakers defender Sydney Pedersen took an interference penalty. Penn State was unable to convert as Mercyhurst killed it off.

Penn State was able to convert as two Laker skaters took penalties and Julie Gough scored on the rebound, her 10th of the season, to tie the game at 1-1, beating Mercyhurst goaltender Ena Nystrøm.

Despite outshooting Mercyhurst 18-7, the Nittany Lions and Lakers were all squared up at one after the first period of play.

The blue and white headed to another power play early in Period 2 and Kiara Zanon beat Nystrøm to give her squad its first lead of the game.

Captain Kiara Zanon’s team-leading 18th goal of the season was the only one in period two as Penn State took the lead to the second intermission. The Nittany Lions continued to heavily outshoot the Lakers, 27-8 through 40 minutes of play.

The third period remained rather quiet until the midway point of the frame. Julie Gough potted her second goal of the game and 11th goal of the year to extend the Nittany Lions lead to two.

The Lakers wouldn’t go out without a fight and with about six minutes remaining in regulation time, Thea Johansson beat Bothun to cut the Nittany Lions’ lead to one.

With a minute and change to go, Olivia Wallin beat Nystrøm to give the blue and white a two-goal lead. Moments later, Zanon found the empty net and scored her 19th goal to put the game away.

