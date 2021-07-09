Megan McLean Penn State women's golf

Penn State's Megan McLean competes on day one of the UCF Challenge. The Nittany Lions traveled to Orlando, Fla at Eagle Creek Golf Club on Sunday, Jan. 31 to Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021.

 Jessica Cook

Penn State's 2021 schedule has been released, including five tournaments this fall.

To tee off the season, the Nittany Lions will host the 45th annual Nittany Lion Invitational on the White Course beginning Sept. 4, and it will commemorate 100 years of Penn State golf.

Penn State will then travel to Charleston, South Carolina, to play in the Cougar Classic at Yeamans Hall from Sept. 12 through 14.

The Nittany Lions then make first appearances at the Boston College Intercollegiate and the Princess Anne Invitation hosted by Old Dominion. The slate will finish up in Wilmington, North Carolina, with the Landfall Tradition.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags

Nate Lather is a sports reporter at The Daily Collegian. He is a sophomore majoring in journalism.