Kicking off a two-game road trip, Penn State found nothing but struggles in Lincoln, Nebraska.

The Lady Lions were flattened 80-51, their lowest scoring output of the season.

Despite struggling to find a groove offensively to start off the first quarter, the Lady Lion defense was perfectly in-sync, holding Nebraska to six points nearly halfway through.

But these offensive struggles killed the blue and white in the first quarter, only cracking eight points a little past the five-minute mark, which ultimately marked when Nebraska’s shots started falling a little more frequently.

The Lady Lions found trouble stopping Nebraska after the media timeout, giving up a 7-0 run until senior guard Taniyah Thompson stopped the bleeding with a second-chance layup to cut the deficit to 16-10 at the 2:53 mark.

But Thompson’s layup ended up being the last bucket for Penn State in the first quarter, with the blue and white missing eight of its last nine field goals of the quarter, allowing the Cornhuskers to close out on a 12-2 run thanks to a last-second and-1 layup.

The second quarter seemed to be a repeat of the end of the first, despite redshirt sophomore guard Leilani Kapinus scoring the first points of the quarter. Nebraska immediately responded by going on a 12-0 run to push the Penn State deficit to 33-14.

By the time the media timeout came around at the 3:35 mark, Penn State found itself with its largest deficit of the game, down 38-17 and only scoring five points in the quarter so far.

The blue and white showed a pulse coming out of the media timeout, going on an 11-3 run to close out the quarter, and went into halftime with a 41-28 deficit.

Despite the strong finish, the Lady Lions had one of their worst halves of the season, shooting 32% from the field, while getting outrebounded 29-15, with 14 of the Cornhusker's rebounds being offensive, leading to nine second-chance points.

Looking to keep up the strong end to the first half in the third quarter, the Lady Lions had trouble rekindling that spark.

After graduate student forward Alexa Williamson scored off of a Nebraska turnover to make the score 46-32 with 7:38 left, the Lady Lions didn’t score another field goal until 4:02 in the third, thanks to freshman guard Shay Ciezki’s layup to push the score to 52-35.

But it wasn’t just the Lady Lions who found struggles, as the Cornhuskers failed to convert any field goals from the 5:25 mark up until 0:39. But despite forcing these struggles, Penn State still allowed Nebraska to score six points off free throws while not scoring on its own.

The Lady Lions faced a 58-38 deficit going into the final quarter hoping for a miracle, failing to convert any field goals in the last 4:02 of the third quarter.

By the time the fourth quarter came around, the Lady Lions seemed to have nothing left in the tank, getting outscored 17-3 halfway through the quarter.

There wasn’t much left to say about the final quarter, as Penn State ended up dropping the quarter 19-13.

As the final buzzer sounded, Penn State left the court with possibly its worst showing of the season, shooting 29% from the field, falling to 11-6 on the season.

