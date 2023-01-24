Penn State's rock on defense was named to the Naismith Women's Defensive Player of the Year watch list on Tuesday.

Redshirt sophomore guard Leilani Kapinus was recognized for her excellent defensive effort for the blue and white this season after pacing her squad in steals and blocks.

The Big Ten leader in steals has recorded 23 more swipes than her next closest counterpart in the conference, while placing fourth nationally in the category with 68 in 20 games.

Kapinus' ability to muscle mistakes has helped the Lady Lions to force the second most turnovers amongst Big Ten foes this year.

The winner of the 2023 Naismith DPOY will be announced on March 29.

