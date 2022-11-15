Penn State women's basketball kept the Penguins from sliding in a snowy Tuesday night matchup.

The first quarter started off a little rocky for both teams, with neither squad scoring until the Penguins broke the drought with a 3-pointer at the 7:22 mark.

Finding themselves down 8-4 a little over halfway through the first, the Lady Lions looked for a spark to pick up their rigid offensive play. Despite the powerful full-court press the Lady Lion’s put on the opponent, the offense never seemed to find that much-needed spark.

“Coach talks a lot about 200 feet. Just looking at what’s in front of you and not worrying about what’s behind you,” said Kapnius. “Teams are going to go on runs. You know, we’re going to have turnovers. It’s how we respond to that and how fast we can turn it over and get back on track.”

The Lady Lions’ defense held up in the first quarter, holding Youngstown State to 42% shooting and forcing seven turnovers, but Penn State’s offensive woes defined the shaky first-quarter start.

Shooting only 31% from the field and being pressured into seven turnovers, the Lady Lions found themselves being placed into uncomfortable situations over and over again. But thanks to a late 3-pointer by senior forward Anna Camden, the Lady Lions only found themselves down 13-12 after the first.

“I honestly didn’t think we did a great job tonight getting the ball inside,” Coach Kieger said. “We got to find that healthy balance between throwing it inside and passing it outside, but I think our guards will start to get used to playing with lax a little bit more.”

Youngstown State came out red-hot to start the second quarter. After senior guard Makenna Marisa put the Lady Lions up 14-13 at the 9:43 mark, the Penguins soon went on a 7-0 run over the next minute, forcing Penn State to call timeout with 7:53 left in the quarter.

However, the Lady Lions finally found that much-needed spark, going on an 11-2 run and not allowing a single Youngstown State field goal over that 3:42 span, eventually taking a 25-22 lead with 4:13 left in the second quarter.

It soon became a back-and-forth effort, with both teams trading buckets. After an and-one layup by redshirt sophomore guard Leilani Kapinus with 26 seconds left, the blue and white defense completely disrupted Youngstown State’s last play and headed into halftime with a 33-32 lead.

“We were settling. We were in the bonus with five minutes to go in the second quarter,” said Kieger. “We just kept taking pull-up jumpers. We talked about downhill attacks and making sure we had our head up and take advantage of what the defense was giving us.”

The second half started off all Youngstown State, with the Penguins outscoring the Lady Lions 9-2 in the first 1:30 of the third quarter to open up with a 41-35 lead off a made 3-pointer by sixth-year guard Megan Callahan.

However, the Lady Lion’s responded with a run of their own, retaking the lead 42-41 off a Kapinus fastbreak and-one layup, and eventually capping off a 13-2 run with senior forward Johnasia Cash’s fastbreak layup.

“We were just really focusing on getting stops. Our defense always leads to good transition offense for us,” Kapinus said. “So we’re working on packing the paint, getting stops, and then turn that over into offense and finding our shooters.”

Thanks to this dominant stretch of play, Penn State found itself with a 48-43 lead heading into the media timeout at the 3:30 mark of the third. The Lady Lions continued their re-energized play, holding onto their lead and heading into the fourth quarter leading 56-50.

The fourth quarter kicked off with the Makenna Marisa show, scoring seven of Penn State’s nine points, including a near-thirty foot 3-pointer, and jumping out to a 65-56 lead going into the media timeout at the 5:43 mark.

“She’s our veteran leader. She’s our veteran guard, and we rely on her to be locked in for 40 minutes,” Kieger said. “The scary part is I think she’s still trying to figure out how to play with new pieces and different guards on the floor.”

The Penn State defense continued to play like it was the one down, constantly trapping Youngstown State with its full-court press and forcing turnovers along the perimeter.

The Lady Lions soon found themselves with their largest lead of the night so far with 2:37 left in the game off of freshman guard Shay Ciezki's steal and fastbreak layup, putting themselves up 71-61.

The late-game momentum eventually led to victory for Penn State, knocking off the Penguins 77-63 to jump out to an early-season 3-0 start.

