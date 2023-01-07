The first home game of 2023 came with the high expectations of an in-conference matchup, and Penn State’s play lived up to that presumption.

The Lady Lions saw a Purdue squad on Saturday that came in with an 11-3 record, but Penn State came out strong to result in a 70-60 win.

After losing to Michigan on Tuesday, Penn State’s starting group came into the first quarter of action with a plan to attack the basket and stay active on defense — and both aspects were crucial to gaining an early lead.

After the blue and white managed to win the opening tipoff, it was guard Makenna Marisa who facilitated the Lady Lions’ offense. After a few misses from the senior, she began to really get the offense going at all levels as she has done all season.

Marisa finished the game with 24 points, six assists and eight rebounds en route to another elite performance by the senior.

After posting her career-high last week, freshman guard Shay Ciezki scored first for the Lady Lions off of Marisa’s pass — a 3-pointer that was only the start to a big shooting performance for the blue and white.

The Boilermaker defense started attacking strong in the first quarter, but Penn State’s five 3-pointers early helped to build momentum that led to a 20-15 lead after the first quarter.

Marisa’s performance continued as she consistently found open teammates, and they stepped up.

Senior forward Anna Camden went 2-for-2 from 3-point range during the first quarter, finishing with eight points to tie her career high.

Redshirt sophomore guard Leilani Kapinus contributed two more makes from deep, in addition to her 17 points and 12 rebounds. Kapinus was especially important early on, which led to her leading the Lady Lions in scoring at halftime.

A buzzer-beating jumpshot from senior guard Taniyah Thompson before halftime only added to the scoring output, as the team finished 7-for-12 on 3-point field goals in the first half.

Defense and efficient shooting led the Lady Lions thus far, and kept their lead intact through the first half. Nine of Purdue’s 21 total turnovers came during the first half and resulted in a 41-33 Penn State lead by the half.

Penn State’s offense led for the rest of the matchup, as many of its players were able to get good looks, although having a harder time scoring off of those opportunities later on, leading to a comeback effort by Purdue in the fourth quarter.

Despite the offensive output Purdue saw its offense connect down the stretch, as fifth-year forward Caitlyn Harper put up her career-high 20 points throughout.

Purdue fought back to within six after trailing by 15 at one point, but Penn State finished the second half with stout defense and was able to hold Purdue off despite a slower second half of scoring.

The victory at home was important to kick off 2023, and also the fourth consecutive victory at the Bryce Jordan Center for Penn State — something they can continue to build on.

The Lady Lions will travel to take on Nebraska for its next Big Ten contest on Wednesday, Jan. 11.

MORE BASKETBALL COVERAGE