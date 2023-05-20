Maggie Lucas AP photo

Penn State guard Maggie Lucas, front right, drives against Stanford forward Bonnie Samuelson, left, and guard Lili Thompson during the second half of a regional semifinal game at the NCAA college basketball tournament in Stanford, Calif., Sunday, March 30, 2014. Stanford won 82-57. 

 (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Maggie Lucas has moved on from Penn State.

Lucas, an ex-superstar guard with the Nittany Lions, spent last year as an assistant coach with the blue and white and will join Bowling Green in a similar role.

While at Penn State as a player, Lucas was a two-time Big Ten Player of the Year and an All-American. She finished her career as the only player in the program’s history with over 2,000 points, 500 rebounds, 250 assists and 200 steals.

Lucas joins a Falcons squad that went 31-7 and made a run to the “Fab 4” of the Women’s NIT.

