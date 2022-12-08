It was a tale of two halves in Happy Valley.

After starting the season 7-0, Penn State suffered its third defeat of the season, losing to Indiana 67-58 on Thursday at the Bryce Jordan Center.

The first quarter featured plenty of back-and-forth play on the court, and it was clear early that it was going to be down to the wire from start to finish.

The Hoosiers took an early lead over the blue and white, but an intense full-court pressure from coach Carolyn Kieger stunned their attack.

“I thought we played a great first half defensively — really locked down,” Kieger said.

Kieger made substitution after substitution in search of the right mesh on offense to figure out a tough Indiana group, eventually relying on the veteran experience of senior guard Makenna Marisa to help Penn State cut its deficit to just one point after 10 minutes of play.

To open the second frame, the Lady Lions flipped a switch, taking their first lead of the game in the midst of an 11-0 run on offense.

Before Hoosiers coach Teri Moren could call a timeout in hopes of halting the blue and white’s fast-paced attack, redshirt sophomore guard Alli Campbell nailed a pair of 3s, pushing the lead to five early in the second quarter.

The Lady Lions’ mounting pressure on Indiana carried over from the opening frame as they forced it to commit an atypical amount of errors.

After averaging just 11 turnovers per game in their first nine games of the season, the Hoosiers committed 12 in the first half, hurting its effort to string together positive possessions on offense.

Penn State’s ability to force Indiana to commit a plethora of turnovers while also playing smart basketball helped it hold a lead for much of the second quarter.

Although the blue and white shot just 32.4% from the field in the first half, it led the No. 4 team in the country 29-26 behind a gritty defensive effort.

The Hoosiers could only be tamed for so long, as they eventually found their offensive groove against a blue and white defensive that limited them to just 10 points in the second quarter, scoring 22 points in the third frame.

“In order to beat a top-five team you gotta do it for 40 minutes, not 20,” Kieger said.

Indiana came out of the locker rooms a whole new team, it locked in on offense and committed just five turnovers in the second half. Behind a more focused attack, the Hoosiers put their foot on the gas pedal and began to take a commanding lead over the Lady Lions.

The blue and white’s inability to replicate its first-half success on offense, limited its effort to put together a comeback effort, as it scored a game-worst 11 points in the third quarter.

Like the previous frame, Indiana continued its attack against Penn State, starting the fourth quarter fast with a 7-2 run.

“That was a composed team in the second half,” Kieger said. “We gotta get more mature.”

The struggles from the field persisted for the Lady Lions as the Hoosiers began to allow the home team to sneak back with just under two minutes remaining.

A seven-point lead for Indiana was too much to handle for the blue and white, as it couldn’t earn a comeback victory over the conference foe in the final minutes of play.

Penn State will have an opportunity to rebound from its third consecutive loss when it welcomes West Virginia to Happy Valley at 4 p.m. on Sunday in the Bryce Jordan Center.

