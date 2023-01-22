Why not save the best for last?

As the third-quarter buzzer sounded, Penn State had just executed its worst quarter of the afternoon. Being outscored 20-12 in the quarter while shooting an abysmal 25% from the field, the Lady Lions needed a spark to find themselves on top at the end of the game.

Well, that’s exactly what the blue and white did when it came to crunch time.

With help from a 15-point outburst in the quarter from senior guard Taniyah Thompson, along with strong perimeter defense, the Lady Lions put their foot on the gas, outscoring Wisconsin 27-19 to tough out the 74-69 victory.

“We just harped in on defense, focusing in on our strengths, and we had coach on our end to call up some plays for us,” Thompson said. “We just worked well together.”

One of the Lady Lions’ biggest struggles all season long has been strong play coming out of halftime. The blue and white has found itself in large deficits in many third quarters, as well as blowing leads.

Penn State allowed the Badgers to have anything they wanted in that third quarter, as they shot 80% from the field while controlling the tempo on defense.

It seemed that the blue and white was in store for another sluggish quarter, but that changed very quickly. The Lady Lions were borderline flawless in that fourth quarter, shooting 80% from the field while only turning the ball over once.

“They came out locked and loaded. That’s part of their game plan. Just a little disappointed in our first five minutes of how we were able to get their key individuals and key three-point shooters so open,” coach Carolyn Kieger said. “We challenged them in the huddle and they really responded there.”

It was a complete energy revival for Penn State. It looked like a completely superior team during the closing quarter, as the guards were able to play off each other while setting up bucket after bucket.

“My point guards, Shay [Ciezki] and Makenna [Marisa], they got me open. 15 assists between the both of them, so they were able to find me, which is great because we’ve been working on that in practice,” Thompson said.

The defensive intensity was through the roof for the Lady Lions in the final quarter. What was once the key component to the Badger's defense got completely shut down, going 1-7 from 3-point land in the fourth.

The perimeter defense was gritty all day, forcing 25 Wisconsin turnovers, including four turnovers in the fourth quarter. However, the fast responses and quick hands by the Lady Lions were the main reasons the Wisconsin sharpshooters went cold when it mattered most.

This Penn State squad works on this all the time during practice, as Kieger stresses discipline and toughness to her team any chance she can. Despite being out-rebounded 37-25 on Sunday, the Lady Lions showed this message in the fourth, making sure the Badgers gained no momentum in the slightest.

“We had a tough three days of practice. First two days of practice, the team was trying to find ourselves again,” Kieger said. “The game rewards toughness and the game rewards hard work.”

As the final buzzer sounded, the rejuvenated Lady Lions found themselves on the tail end of one of their best quarters of basketball of the season. The three-game slide had come to a conclusion, and the blue and white found another stepping stone to build off of going into the next game.

Practice makes perfect. Despite it not being exactly perfect today, a win is a win, and this team is a hungry squad that is looking to make a run.

“I don’t think we’ve played to our maximum potential, but we have been getting better,” Thompson said. “Like I said, we had great practices, and it really translated over into today.”

