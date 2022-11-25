It isn’t always smooth sailing, but some last second heroics eased the waters for Penn State.

Despite a late comeback, the blue and white kept its perfect season alive on Friday, defeating Toledo 60-59 after a pair of free throws from Leilani Kapinus sealed the win.

The Lady Lions carried over their aggressive attack on offense from Monday’s comeback victory over Syracuse in Happy Valley into their opening game of the Daytona Beach Invitational.

To start the game, the blue and white flustered the Rockets on both ends of the court, mounting an 11-3 lead early in the first quarter, courtesy of an 8-0 run on offense.

A combined 14 points in the frame from senior guard Makenna Marisa and senior forward Chanaya Pinto helped Penn State continue its pressure on Toledo, but a late push cut the blue and white lead to just five points after 10 minutes.

Errant passes and soft fouls late in the first generated momentum on the Rockets bench coming into the second quarter with the blue and white leading 18-13.

Although Toledo was still struggling on the offensive side of the ball, its defense locked the Lady Lions down in the second frame, holding them to just 11 points.

To counter the Rockets potential comeback, coach Carolyn Kieger turned to junior forward Ali Brigham and senior forward Anna Camden to prowl the paint and protect the glass on offense.

Back-and-forth play from both units led to a defensive battle going into the break, as Penn State shot 35% from the field while Toledo shot just 32% in the half, including 0-9 from behind the arc.

At halftime, the Lady Lions held just a four-point lead over the Rockets, leading 29-25 in the Sunshine State.

Coming out of the locker room, Penn State regained its momentum on offense behind freshman guard Shay Ciezki. After starting the period with a 2-point bucket, Toledo surrendered an 11-0 run to an aggressive blue and white offense.

Scoring seven of her 16 points in the third quarter, Ciezki helped the Lady Lions roar to a 40-27 lead over the Rockets through a full-court press and fast transition play on offense.

Before the third quarter could end, the Rockets came firing back to make it a five-point game heading into the final 10 minutes of play. A flagrant foul from Johnasia Cash and a slew of turnovers from the blue and white allowed them to claw back in the game.

Turnovers from Penn State allowed Toledo to have a plethora of second-chance opportunities on offense, leading to bucket after bucket.

Trailing by as many as 13 points, the Rockets took a one-point lead with just seven seconds remaining in the game, but a late push from the blue and white helped it to avoid collapsing.

With a bloody nose suffered earlier in the game, Kapinus nailed a pair from the charity stripe to cement Penn State’s victory.

Up next for the Lady Lions is a morning matchup with Fresno State at 11 a.m. on Saturday to close out their slate at the Daytona Beach Invitational.

