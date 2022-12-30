After a short break for the holidays, Penn State looked to pick up its first conference win of the season against a familiar face in Rutgers on Friday.

Facing their former head coach in Coquese Washington, who was with the program for over a decade and made three NCAA Tournament appearances, the Lady Lions controlled the game from the jump en route to a 90-72 victory over the Scarlet Knights.

Friday marked the blue and white’s first Big Ten victory of the year and 10th win overall, one shy of the program’s win total in the 2021-22 season. The win also moved Penn State to 8-2 at home this season.

Defense was at the forefront of the blue and white effort, as coach Carolyn Kieger’s team was able to rack up a whopping 31 turnovers, including 13 in the first quarter alone. This resulted in 38 points for the Lady Lions.

While neither redshirt sophomore guard Leilani Kapinus nor freshman guard Shay Ciezki had their finest offensive outputs, each were able to contribute on the other side of the ball with six and three steals, respectively.

In the third quarter, the Scarlet Knights pulled within 20 after the Lady Lions didn’t make a single field goal for over three minutes, but the home team was able to recover in the final quarter and a half.

Senior guard Makenna Marisa was dominant from the first quarter on, scoring 15 points in the opening frame on her way to 32 for the game. In the process, she also surpassed 1,500 total points for her career.

Senior forward Anna Camden and senior guard Taniyah Thompson both provided offensive sparks off the bench, scoring eight and 11 points, respectively.

For Washington, it was her first time back in the Bryce Jordan Center since parting ways with Penn State in 2019. Washington had previously held associate head coach positions at Oklahoma and Notre Dame before taking the Rutgers job last May.

Since taking over the reins from Washington, Kieger has done a good job of gradually improving the Lady Lion program and is well on her way to reaching her highest win total thus far at Penn State.

Continuing the momentum as the conference schedule rolls on will be vital for Kieger and the blue and white.

The Lady Lions will face four 10-win opponents in their next four games, including ranked Michigan and Iowa squads.

Penn State will start the new year with its next test when it travels to Ann Arbor, Michigan, to face the Wolverines on Jan. 3 at 1 p.m.

