Penn State fell in a close double-overtime defeat against Minnesota on Saturday night.

The blue and white dropped the 8 decision to the Golden Gophers, falling to 7-2 on the young season.

The first frame saw Penn State struggle offensively, despite keeping pace in the score column. The blue and white found itself allowing its opponent to perform well from the floor, giving up 50% shooting in the first quarter.

After shooting 5-for-13 from the field, though, it’s hard not to believe the road squad was confident after trailing by just two points.

When the second quarter hit, the blue and white looked to build off its weak first frame.

The Lady Lions found success when it came to shooting the ball, finishing 46% from the field, ending 6-for-13 shooting from the field. Holding the Gophers to only 35.7% shooting, the blue and white also found success on the defensive side of the ball.

Forcing seven turnovers in the quarter, the Lady Lions gave the Golden Gophers tremendous trouble on the perimeter, disrupting their ball movement one time after another.

Putting Minnesota into uncomfortable positions time and time again, the blue and white held it to 5-for-14 on field goals in the final frame before halftime.

Going into the big break, hope for Penn State was through the roof, who stuck in the game despite mediocre results on the offensive end.

The third quarter was a major success for the Lady Lions.

Going on a 9-0 scoring run, Penn State all of a sudden found itself on top, leading 46-44 with 3:32 left in the third quarter.

The run continued, as the Lady Lions extended their lead to nine over the bottom half of the third quarter, ending the set with a 55-46 lead heading into Quarter 4.

Once the final frame rolled around, the Gophers went on a run of their own, racking up six straight points in the first three minutes of play.

As the quarter kept going, Minnesota extended that run to 8-0, taking a 58-56 lead with 7:16 left in the quarter.

The fourth quarter was a time to clamp up for the Lady Lions, who were constantly looking to close the deal to earn the big win.

Finding itself with a 66-60 advantage with a little over four minutes left in the closing quarter, Penn State built off its momentum thanks to a layup by redshirt sophomore guard Leilani Kapinus.

The home team tied the game at 74-74 after a bad foul gave it three free throws.

With a chance to win the game, Kapinus delivered, giving her team a leading-taking layup with just two seconds left.

Despite taking the late lead, the Lady Lions found themselves in overtime, after a last-second foul sent the Golden Gophers to the line for a pair of free throws that Katie Borowicz didn’t miss.

Overtime continued the back-and-forth battle. Even though Minnesota found itself up 80-76 with 2:59 left in the period, the road team didn’t go away.

The Lady Lions kept it close throughout the whole overtime period, ultimately finding themselves tied at 84 a piece with 27 seconds left in overtime.

With 0:03 left in the game, Minnesota knocked down a pair of free throws, giving itself the 86-84 lead. Despite the momentum, freshman guard Shay Ciezki nailed the buzzer-beater to send the game to double overtime.

Penn State found itself up 90-87 in double overtime with 3:42 left, thanks to a senior forward Chanaya Pinto layup.

The Lady Lions found themselves in a back-and-forth competition all throughout double overtime, but ultimately fell in double overtime 98-96 to move to 7-2 on the year.

MORE BASKETBALL COVERAGE