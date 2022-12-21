The holiday season brings cheer to many, but there wasn’t any to go around for Cornell on Wednesday.

Coming off its second overtime loss of the season, Penn State dominated the Big Red 79-48 to push its record to 9-4 heading into the thick of Big Ten action.

Although Cornell fired off six more shots than the blue and white in the opening quarter, it trailed by double digits after 10 minutes of play.

In her first start of the season, forward Ali Brigham didn’t see the court for very long. The junior opened the game with two quick fouls, forcing coach Carolyn Kieger to replace her and give Cornell an edge on the glass.

Despite not having the height advantage over the Lady Lions, the Big Red out-rebounded the home team for much of the first quarter, which led to plenty of second-chance opportunities on offense.

Cornell’s inability to find success off its offensive rebounds mixed with Penn State’s relentless full-court attack in the opening frame set the tone for the rest of the game.

After finishing the first quarter on a 6-0 scoring run, the Lady Lions picked up right where they left off. Kieger’s squad mounted the pressure on the visiting team to grow its lead to 13 points, forcing coach Dayna Smith to call a timeout.

Out of the timeout, the Big Red continued their debilitating antics, committing turnover after turnover while allowing Penn State to have a plethora of quality looks on offense.

In the midst of Cornell coughing up double-digit turnovers in the first half, the Lady Lions utilized its mistakes to get quick transition scores, putting together a handful of scoring runs in the frame to help them lead 42-18 heading into halftime.

It wasn’t just turnovers hurting the Big Red, as they couldn’t find success on the offensive side of the ball. Shooting 7-for-29 from the field with 17 giveaways in the first half limited their ability to string together positive possessions.

Coming out of the locker rooms, the storyline was much the same for both units. Penn State continued its aggressive attack on both ends of the floor while Cornell committed another six turnovers in the frame.

Pushing their lead to 28 points midway through the third quarter, complacency started to set in for the Lady Lions after the Big Red fired off a 8-0 run out of the media timeout. Along with a laid-back defensive effort from the blue and white, it also struggled to find the bottom of the net in the final five minutes of the frame.

A four-plus minute scoring drought was ended by senior guard Makenna Marisa’s first 3-point bucket of the game after nailing seven against Drexel on Sunday.

Heading into the final 10 minutes of action, the blue and white led Cornell 58-35, but its high-octane offense pushed its lead to as many as 35 points in the fourth quarter.

The Big Red couldn’t tame the blue and white attack as it finished off what it started, earning a decisive victory in its first matchup against Cornell in program history.

Following a successful 9-2 nonconference campaign that featured a trio of wins against reigning conference champions, Penn State begins the heart of its Big Ten schedule when it hosts Rutgers at 5 p.m. on Dec. 30.

