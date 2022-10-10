Basketballs WBB vs Minnisota

Two basketballs sit on the base line prior to Penn State Women's Basketball game Vs. Minnesota at the Bryce Jordan Center on Sunday Feb. 27, 2022.

 Caleb Craig

Penn State women’s basketball has hired WNBA player Natisha Hiedeman as director of player development.

The 25-year-old, a starter for the Connecticut Sun, joins Carolyn Kieger’s staff with plenty of college and professional experience under her belt.

During her time at Marquette, Hiedeman was named the 2019 Big East Player of the Year.

Now, she’ll look to help the Lady Lions find their own success in the imminent future.

