Penn State women’s basketball has hired WNBA player Natisha Hiedeman as director of player development.

The 25-year-old, a starter for the Connecticut Sun, joins Carolyn Kieger’s staff with plenty of college and professional experience under her belt.

Thrilled to announce the addition of @ConnecticutSun starter @NatishaHiedeman to our staff as 𝗗𝗶𝗿𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗼𝗿 𝗼𝗳 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿 𝗗𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗹𝗼𝗽𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁!📰: https://t.co/7TY3bLquBi#UnleashThePRIDE pic.twitter.com/IWiirvRphe — Penn State Women's Basketball (@PennStateWBB) October 10, 2022

During her time at Marquette, Hiedeman was named the 2019 Big East Player of the Year.

Now, she’ll look to help the Lady Lions find their own success in the imminent future.

