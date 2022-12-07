Penn State’s student-athletes want to throw some aces, not only in the service line, but in their final exams too.

Like any other students, these Nittany Lions have to deal with the load of finals week, but unlike any other students currently at the university, they also have to prepare for the third round of the NCAA Tournament.

“Tough talk, honestly, but it’s going,” sophomore defensive specialist Cassie Kuerschen said. “I mean, everyone here is really supportive and helps us as student-athletes to do the best that we can and succeed both on the court and off the court”

The blue and white advanced to the Sweet 16 after defeating UCF last week. Now, as the team prepares to face Wisconsin in a win-or-go-home match at 6 p.m. Thursday, it also has to get ready to take down some exams.

Kuerschen, who was recently named to the CSC Academic All-District team, is a science major and has to study for three exams between tournament training and travel.

“I have a bio lab final, an inorganic chemistry final and a biology final, but it'll work out,” Kuerschen said. “All the teachers are super understanding.”

On the other hand, senior outside hitter Zoe Weatherington, a sociology major who has written exams and papers due, said she’s all set academically, adding her focus is linearly on the matchup with the Badgers now.

Other members of the squad have already taken final exams because they want to get ahead of their school work before they hit the road.

“They've been rearranging their exams and taking a few early,” coach Katie Schumacher-Cawley said. “They're great athletes and great students.”

With the help of the team’s academic advisor and counselor, Jim Weaver, the student-athletes are able to stay on top of things every day, even when their workload seems to be too heavy.

“I just try to focus on getting ahead of everything like there's so much it can become overwhelming,” Kuerschen said, “but as long as you stay on top of it, you'll be okay.”

While many players have different time management strategies and study habits, Weatherington said prioritizing schoolwork early in the week makes it easier for her because she doesn't have to deal with too much later on during game days.

However, as finals week approaches, Penn State athletes are willing to help each other out.

“The team has been at the library studying, and we've all had our little study groups and stuff,” Weatherington said.

Another key for the Nittany Lions for balancing finals week with the tournament is maintaining communication with their professors and making sure those teachers understand their busy schedules.

Luckily for the blue and white, communication has seemingly been a bright spot during the 2022 season, both on and off the court.

“They go out of their way to make sure their professors know who they are, and, you know, you have to go to class and do the things that are expected of you,” Schumacher-Cawley said. “I think when they're missing class they're always staying on top of their work. So, I think the professor's here are very supportive of the girls.”

While it depends on each class, Kuershen said professors are usually understanding, which is “super helpful.”

The Nittany Lions, aside from preparing for exams, must also have their minds in the game with a third chance to take down Wisconsin rapidly approaching.

“My professors have been great. I emailed them early in advance though to prepare for this moment,” Weatherington said. “I always anticipated to go far in the tournament anyway, so, I let them know at a very early point in the season that I might miss a few days — but always be caught up with the work.”

