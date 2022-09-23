Penn State’s first conference game looked a lot like its nonconference matchups — pure and utter dominance.

The No. 9 Nittany Lions came away with a 3-0 set victory over Indiana Friday night at Rec Hall to open up Big Ten play.

“Any win in this conference is a great win,” coach Katie Schumacher-Cawley said. “I thought our ladies battled and found a way to win at the end when it got pretty tight. We’ll take this win and learn from it and move on.”

The blue and white started the first set off in a tightly knotted first half of the opening set, with the Hoosiers constantly creeping in the rearview mirror.

However, the unphased Nittany Lions closed out the set in dominant fashion, going on a 6-0 scoring run to extend their lead to 16-8.

Penn State found itself with the 25-17 set victory after sophomore outside hitter Angelina Starck got the set-clinching block for the 1-0 set lead.

Despite this hot start to the match, the Nittany Lions didn’t find as much success to start the second, digging themselves a 10-6 deficit.

The blue and white didn’t back down from this challenge, and what was once a four-point deficit evaporated into a 16-14 lead after the Nittany Lions outscored the Hoosiers 10-4.

The Nittany Lion defense stepped up big to close the second set, forcing an Indiana attack error to close the set 25-21 and take the 2-0 set lead.

“I thought we had some good serving runs, and I thought our passing was on,” junior libero/defensive specialist Maddy Bilinovic said. “When things are meshing, like passing, obviously it gives us options, and then we can terminate the ball.”

With a similar beginning to the third set as the second, the Nittany Lions found themselves victim’s to a strong Hoosier start, facing an 11-9 deficit near the halfway mark.

Penn State clawed back throughout the set, and thanks to a 3-0 scoring run, tied the set at 17 a piece.

The blue and white saved their best for last, as they closed out the third set on a 7-3 scoring run to take the 25-23 set victory and 3-0 match victory.

“I thought in all three sets our block was insane,” freshman libero/defensive specialist Gillian Grimes said. “So that kind of gave us a good pep in our step.”

