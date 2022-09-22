The Big Ten gauntlet has begun and No. 9 Penn State heads into the signature part of the year undefeated.

Penn State’s aggressive offense and stoic defense has created more national attention as the 11-0 Nittany Lions look to take care of business against Indiana and Michigan this weekend at Rec Hall.

Coach Katie Schumacher-Cawley has been at the forefront of the team’s development and wants her team to welcome the challenges of conference play.

“I'm hoping to see that we embrace being at home and playing against two really good opponents,” Schumacher-Cawley said. “There’s nothing like the Big Ten; we talked earlier in the week that this is a new season now, and obviously preseason was great, but the Big Ten is relentless every night.”

Freshman libero and defensive specialist Gillian Grimes has made an immediate impact for the Nittany Lions, bringing youthful energy to the back row for Penn State and building more confidence with each set.

“I need to keep my confidence high because I’m playing against girls that are a lot older than me,” Grimes said. “If you don't have high confidence, trust in your team or trust in yourself, that's when your mental game goes down.”

Anjelina Starck is second on the team in kills, tallying 105 across the first 11 games of the year.

As a sophomore, the Colorado Springs, Colorado, native has played against Big Ten foes before and knows that trust in everyone is crucial to the success of the team.

“We all have a lot of trust in each other, and I think we always have from when we started,” Starck said. “When we first got on the court, we gelled super quickly together, and knowing that we could come back when we are down — like against Stanford and Oregon — it just makes it even easier to play with each other.”

Indiana

Coming off a 2-1 performance at the Western Kentucky Volleyball Invitational, the Hoosiers moved their record to 7-5 after wins over Texas A&M and Tennessee Tech but a loss in their final match to then-No. 21 Western Kentucky.

Indiana has struggled mightily against Penn State as the Hoosiers have never beaten the Nittany Lions at Rec Hall. The Nittany Lions have an all-time record of 42-1 against the Hoosiers and have won 18 straight games.

In the Big Ten preseason poll, Indiana was selected to finish 13th but is an aggressive serving team who will challenge opponents all match.

The Hoosiers feature sophomore outside hitter and Burlington, Ontario, native Mady Saris who leads the Hoosiers with 155 kills and is responsible for 175 of their points.

Indiana will also bring one of the best servers nationally to Rec Hall. Sophomore setter Camryn Haworth’s 22 service aces puts her 33rd in aces per set and tied for 28th in total service aces.

Indiana has four players with 12 service aces or more with junior middle blocker Savannah Kjolhede being one of them. The Colleyville, Texas, native has 73 kills on the season to go along with a .390 hitting percentage and 13 aces.

Michigan

Coming off a 2-0 weekend in the Michigan Challenge against Mississippi State and Bowling Green, Michigan rides a 9-1 record to Rec Hall.

The Wolverines have swept their opponents in six of their 10 matches on the year and will be taking on their first ranked opponent of the season when they play the Nittany Lions on Saturday night.

Despite its last loss to Michigan in 2016, Penn State leads the all-time series against Michigan 39-4 and is 21-1 at home against the Wolverines.

Michigan was selected to finish tied for sixth in the Big Ten and features one selection on the 2022 preseason All-Big Ten team in junior outside hitter Jess Mruzik.

Mruzik has brought a commanding presence to the Wolverines, allowing them to achieve marks like fifth nationally in hitting percentage and 16th in opponent hitting percentage. Mruzik currently leads the way for Michigan with 131 kills and 3.74 kills per set.

Michigan also features Jess Robinson, a senior middle blocker from Troy, Michigan. Robinson is third on the team with 93 kills and leads the country with a .534 hitting percentage.

Hannah Grant, a redshirt junior libero and defensive specialist from Northville, Michigan, has 23 service aces on the year, ranking 13th in the country in aces per set and 26th in total service aces.

Penn State will need to continue building its trust and strong play at the net in order to stay undefeated through this week’s action.

