In an emotion filled night at Rec Hall, Penn State’s seniors stole the show and brought the Nittany Lions their seventh win in eight games.

With the win, the blue and white picked up its 24th win on the season and battled with the Boilermakers all match long, managing the runs and momentum throughout the match.

In top-20 matches like these, the weight typically falls on the seniors to manage the emotions, make big-time plays and lead the rest of the group. In a match with so much on the line, all the seniors contributed largely in the win against Purdue.

In her first year in Happy Valley, coach Katie Schumacher-Cawley has relied on her seniors to make big plays all season long and used senior transfers like outside hitter Kashuana Williams and setter Seleisa Elisaia to make an instant impact and guide the younger players.

“I mean, all of them have made an impact and I think that's something that we’ve talked about, you know, being involved in the program,” Schumacher-Cawley said. “You always want to leave it better and I think each of them have made a difference in the team this year.”

Graduate student middle blocker Katie Clark was masterful in the middle, dominating both offensively and defensively to post a season-high 14 kills and six blocks, her second most in a match this season.

On Oct. 24, junior middle blocker Taylor Trammell announced she was out for the season with a foot injury, allowing Schumacher-Cawley to insert the Arlington, Texas, native on a more regular basis.

“I'm not surprised at how well she's playing,” Schumacher-Cawley said. “She works hard, she has a great attitude, she's a great teammate and I'm so happy for her and all the success.”

With the seniors taking center stage, junior libero and defensive specialist Maddy Bilinovic put her stamp on the match in a big way, totalling 14 digs — tied for third most by anyone in the match — to go along with seven assists.

Even as an upperclassman, Bilinovic has learned throughout the season from her fellow veterans on the team and as a leader, recognizing the key role that Clark had to advance because of Trammell’s injury.

“Before Taylor's unfortunate injury, every day she was in the gym no matter if she had a starting spot or not and she worked her butt off every single day before she earned her starting spot,” Bilinovic said. “So I think that that just shows the competitor that she really is, and I'm happy that she can contribute so much to our team.”

Williams and Elisaia have built a strong hitter-setter relationship throughout the season and have allowed each other to be better at their respective positions, even with only one year together at Penn State.

The duo made their presence known in all aspects of the game as Williams put together 12 kills against the Boilermakers with three digs and five blocks. Elisaia tallied 50 kills and 15 digs which led the Nittany Lions.

Schumacher-Cawley knows how important those two are to the success of the team and despite Williams’ .048 hitting percentage, the points can come in bunches.

“I mean they both have been working hard on that and I know sometimes Kash is up and down,” Schumacher-Cawley said. “But you know, I think she finds a way to score points, get kills and I'm happy for both of them. We’ll get some things done this week and be ready to go for the weekend.”

With the final home game of the regular season comes the senior day celebrations, and the program honored Clark, Elsaia, Williams and redshirt senior outside hitter Anastasiya Kudryashova. While the former transfer from Rutgers didn’t play during the match, her senior ceremony was the most memorable of all.

While being escorted by Schumacher-Cawley’s daughters and Allie Holland’s parents, Kudryashova was surprised by a video of her mother who spoke to her in Russian. When the video concluded, the entire team embraced their leader who they call “Nasta.”

“It just shows how we think that volleyball at the end of the day is the biggest thing but there's family, there's friends and like there's more to the sport,” Bilinovic said. “And I think that we just saw that out there and it was really awesome to be able to be here for Nasta as well as Nasta to have some love from home on senior night.”

