Penn State women’s volleyball vs. Wisconsin, team huddle

The Penn State women's volleyball huddles during a timeout during their game against Wisconsin on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at Rec Hall in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions lost the match 3-2.

 Ryan Bowman

Penn State freshman setter Katie Hurta is headed down south to join the Clemson Tigers.

Hurta’s decision was announced on Thursday, and comes after Hurta appeared in only two contests during her first and only season with the Nittany Lions.

Despite her limited appearances this year, Hurta brings with her a strong resume predating Penn State. The Illinois native was the 2022 Gatorade Player of the Year in her state, and was also ranked the No. 4 setter in the country coming out of high school.

She’ll now work towards enjoying a larger role with the Tigers.

