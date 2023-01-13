Penn State freshman setter Katie Hurta is headed down south to join the Clemson Tigers.

Hurta’s decision was announced on Thursday, and comes after Hurta appeared in only two contests during her first and only season with the Nittany Lions.

Adding another star to our roster!Join us in welcoming Katie Hurta, a transfer from Penn State, to our roster!Katie was Illinois' 2022 Gatorade Player of the Year and was an AVCA First Team All-American#OwnToday🗞 | https://t.co/jhrUS1o1I1 pic.twitter.com/Nyb7ROzx8y — Clemson Volleyball 🏐 (@ClemsonVB) January 12, 2023

Despite her limited appearances this year, Hurta brings with her a strong resume predating Penn State. The Illinois native was the 2022 Gatorade Player of the Year in her state, and was also ranked the No. 4 setter in the country coming out of high school.

She’ll now work towards enjoying a larger role with the Tigers.

