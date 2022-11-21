Penn State women’s volleyball vs. Wisconsin, team huddle

The Penn State women's volleyball huddles during a timeout during their game against Wisconsin on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at Rec Hall in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions lost the match 3-2.

 Ryan Bowman

After a 1-1 weekend that featured Penn State's first win against a top-10 opponent, Penn State inched closer to a top-10 spot.

In front of a rocking Rec Hall, the Nittany Lions knocked off No. 9 Minnesota and pushed No. 3 Wisconsin to five sets, rising three spots from No. 14 to No. 11 in the rankings as a result.

With two matches remaining, the blue and white is currently fifth in the Big Ten standings and looking to build off its 22-7 overall record and 11-7 conference record.

It‘LL be a quick turnaround for Penn State with a road match against Northwestern on Wednesday before wrapping up the regular season Friday night against No. 19 Purdue.

