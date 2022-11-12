With the Purdue faithful draped in black for the annual blackout game at Holloway Gymnasium, they came dressed for a funeral as Penn State upset the No. 15 Boilermakers in a thrilling four sets.

Despite the tough environment that Purdue possessed, the Nittany Lions were able to pick up one of their strongest wins on the road and set aside the recent trend of not closing out sets to shut down the Boilermakers attack in key moments.

The offensive attack for the No. 16 Nittany Lions was clicking all match long as the veteran presence was balanced by the emergence of a freshman whose presence brings an instant offensive spark plug.

It was a night to remember for graduate student outside hitter Kashauna Williams who put aside a recent slump to dominate the Boilermakers from start to finish and in all aspects of the game.

With the win Saturday night, Williams tallied 20 or more kills in a match for the third time this season and coming up just two kills shy of tying her career high with Penn State which she set back on Oct. 29 in the five-set loss to Ohio State.

In her previous two matches, the Los Angeles, California, native wasn’t the same catalyst for the offense, totalling a combined 15 kills in the road wins against Indiana and Rutgers. However, she put a firm end to that trend against Purdue, smashing 22 kills with a .381 hitting percentage.

With the veteran leadership that Williams and the other hitters present, it has allowed freshman phenom Alexa Markley to develop, a growth process that showed some key progress in West Lafayette, Indiana.

Markley and Williams share the same stoic presence on the floor, a mentality of “never too high, never too low.” Despite a .220 hitting percentage and some rookie mistakes, Markley was clutch for coach Katie Schumacher-Cawley in the closing moments of Set 4, smashing home two kills in the final five points for the Nittany Lions.

When graduate student middle blocker Katie Clark’s match-ending kill finished a resilient effort for the blue and white and her teammates rushed to her in celebrations, Markley had compiled an impressive statline of 13 kills, — one shy of her career high — two digs and two blocks.

Penn State had not beaten a ranked opponent since its five-set win against then-No. 18 Oregon on Sept. 10. However, the Nittany Lions had been close since that win, losing to Ohio State in five sets twice. With three of the four remaining matches coming against ranked teams, this win is an important step towards building that NCAA resume.

The tough and gritty win against the Boilermakers was built upon by the veterans like graduate student setter Seleisa Elisaia and junior libero and defensive specialist Maddy Bilinovic who showed why they are crucial in the identity Schumacher-Cawley is building within her program.

Elisaia continued to show why she is one of the best setters in the Big Ten as the South Jordan, Utah, native posted a game-high 47 assists. On the defensive side, Bilinovic anchored the back row, leading the way with 19 digs in a match that featured four Nittany Lions with 10 or more digs.

These two veterans led the charge in critical moments, showing their leadership and poise on the floor in the pivotal Set 3 comeback that saw the blue and white claw back from being down 22-18, setting up the momentum to win the match in the very next set.

