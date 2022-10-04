For Penn State, taking on Ohio State always means more.

With a 2-2 record in Big Ten play, the Nittany Lions have already taken on two ranked conference foes, allowing the blue and white to see some of the top talent early in the conference slate.

With seven schools in the AVCA top 25 and six in the top 13, the Big Ten boasts some of the best teams in the nation, and Penn State will have to be ready.

After dropping its match last Friday to then-No. 8 Wisconsin, the Nittany Lions are looking for a fast start against No. 6 Ohio State with the goal of picking up the upset and taking some momentum into the match Sunday at home against Illinois.

“This conference is so competitive and every match for us I think is going to be challenging,” coach Katie Schumacher-Cawley said. “So I think it's doing a better job in practice during the week, being focused on film and just helping the players be aware of changes that need to be made quicker.”

For Schumacher-Cawley, the foundation to starting strong is built upon in practice with everyone buying into the fundamentals like serving, passing and blocking.

Confidence, focus and bringing the energy are what the blue and white are working on as Schumacher-Cawley has placed a strong emphasis on being ready to go from the first whistle.

“I think we've started pretty slow the last couple matches and I think that's tough for this group,” Schumacher-Cawley said. “You can't give away five, six points and expect to always come back and win, so I think it’s being ready to go from the start, being flexible and just being really aggressive.”

For freshman libero Mandi Morioka, who battled an injury that put her on the sidelines for most of the nonconference matches, playing aggressive is something the Torrance, California, native is accustomed to.

Knowing her number could be called upon at any moment in the match has kept Morioka sharp mentality as the freshman highlighted how crucial it has been to learn from every opportunity.

“We always work to better all of our abilities so it's really important that we come in, work hard and get everything done so that in the end, we're going to be stronger in each game,” Morioka said.

Morioka has played in three of Penn State’s four Big Ten matches so far but despite playing in just seven sets, the freshman has brought the spark Schumacher-Cawley is looking for. While tallying four assists, three service aces and eight digs, Morioka has brought a youthful energy to the back row.

Morioka has been adapting to the pace of the game and knows that with more playing time, the comfort level will continue to increase. The freshman recognized the big change from nonconference to Big Ten play but knows hard work will continue to pay off.

“I think the game is a lot faster,” Morioka said. “I think in our preseason games, some of them were a lot slower compared to Big Ten play, and it's definitely more competitive. Every team in the Big Ten is good so we have to just play our hardest, keep working — and that's the way to win.”

For freshman outside hitter and right side Alexa Markley, learning from the veteran front row has allowed the Peachtree, Georgia, native to grow as a player. Markley has appeared in three Big Ten matches and put together a career-high six kills against Michigan State on Sunday.

While bringing liveliness off the bench, Markley said she is learning what it takes to play for Penn State, a program with deep tradition and culture. Markley said she looks forward to matches this weekend but knows everyone will have to come prepared against two good Big Ten teams.

“We always talk about how we're always like all 17 of us together, and it really shows on the court,” Markley said. “And then me personally, I think I've grown so far, but I'm looking forward to continuing that.”

In last Sunday’s match to Michigan State, Penn State committed 23 attack errors and 13 service errors, numbers that qualities teams like Ohio State and Illinois will take advantage of.

For Markley, who has primarily been coming off the bench, one of the lessons this team has taught her is resiliency, an important quality for a freshman to build. Markley indicated how important the win was despite the mistakes and knows the fight in her team is what makes it special.

“We have such a high resilience,” Markley said. “Everybody just competes so hard and wants to win so bad.”

MORE VOLLEYBALL COVERAGE