With its three-game win streak at stake, No. 11 Penn State will battle against Illinois and No. 6 Ohio State for the second time this season.

At exactly the halfway point in the Big Ten slate, the Nittany Lions sit tied for fifth in the standings, with a 6-4 record with 10 conference matches remaining.

The blue and white is coming off a dominant offensive and defensive weekend, as a complete game in both matches led to a 3-1 win on the road at Maryland on Friday and a sweep against Rutgers on Sunday.

Despite dropping the second set to the Terrapins, the Nittany Lions were consistent for most of the weekend, managing the momentum and creating energy on the floor to play the style of game coach Katie Schumacher-Cawley is instilling in her group.

One of Schumacher-Cawley’s main themes this season has been utilizing practice to prepare for these big matches, being present in the moment and taking each set one at a time to capitalize on key moments in the match.

“We play at Illinois on Wednesday, so it's nice to celebrate this win, but I always tell them, leaving this room, we're on to Illinois,” Schumacher-Cawley said. “We need to have two days of solid practice and prepare for them, and yeah, it's nice we get a second chance at some of the other teams, but for us, we have to take it one at a time and continue to steal some wins on the road here.”

Illinois

Penn State beat Illinois at Rec Hall back on Oct. 9 in a 3-0 sweep, as graduate student Kashauna Williams posted a match-high 15 kills, and freshman Alexa Markley tallied a career-high 10 kills.

The Nittany Lions’ defense was the highlight of the match, as they held the Fighting Illini to a .162 hitting percentage, with junior Allie Holland leading the way with five blocks and a .727 hitting percentage.

Sitting at 4-6 in conference and 9-11 overall, Illinois is tied for eighth in the Big Ten, as it is on a three-game losing skid with all three sweeps coming against top-10 opponents.

With Penn State leading 37-8 in the all-time series, it will have to direct its focus on junior outside hitter Raina Terry, who was held to nine kills in the first meeting despite ranking fourth in the conference in kills per set with 3.97.

Terry leads Illinois with 286 kills, good for 129 more than second place on the team. The Marengo, Ohio, native has recorded four consecutive games with 10 or more kills and is responsible for 339 points, 3.97 kills per set and 32 service aces — all best on the team.

Penn State’s defense will also have to direct its focus on sophomore opposite and outside hitter Kayla Burbage and redshirt-freshman setter Brooke Mosher, who rank second and third on the team in kills with 157 and 124, respectively.

Diana Brown controls the passing game for Illinois, as the redshirt senior setter ranks third in the Big Ten in both assists per set with 10.26 and total assists with 739 on the season. The Columbus, Ohio, native also ranks second on the team in service aces with 20.

Ohio State

The Nittany Lions will play in a revenge game Saturday against Ohio State, who has won eight in a row and only lost one Big Ten match all season and is tied for second in the conference standings.

Despite losing the first two sets to the Buckeyes on Oct. 7, Penn State stormed back to force a decisive fifth frame. Williams led the way with 20 kills, but the Nittany Lions will need to tighten their blocks at the net, as Ohio State hit for a .312 percentage.

In their initial meeting, the 13-5 Buckeyes posted two players with 21 kills, as a pair of senior outside hitters — Gabby Gonzales and Jenaisya Moore — brought the boom and created problems for Penn State at the net.

Gonzalez ranks second on the team in kills with 215 but proves to be a key threat on the service line, as the Marietta, Georgia, native ranks first on the team with 30 service aces.

Emily Londot looms large for Ohio State, as the junior opposite hitter leads the team with 241 kills and 275.5 points on the year. Londot also ranks second on the team in digs with 161.

On the defensive end, the Nittany Lions will have to adjust quickly at the net, as they will face one of the best passers in the nation. Senior setter Mac Podraza has 690 total assists and ranks first in the Big Ten in assists per set with 10.78.

Penn State will need to set the tone to a tough week with a strong match against Illinois before returning home to try and avenge the loss against the scarlet and gray.

