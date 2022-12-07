One of the most entertaining parts of sports is lower-seeded teams shocking the nation with a signature win in a “David vs. Goliath” matchup.

Penn State will try to become the story's protagonist this week as an underdog, looking to spoil the party against the No. 1 seed Wisconsin at 6 p.m. on Thursday.

This past weekend, the Nittany Lions’ offense continued its hot streak with .333 and .314 hitting percentage, roaring past UMBC and No. 21 UCF in front of home fans.

The momentum is set before the pivotal clash against the defending National Champions, as the blue and white tries to avoid a season swept by the Badgers.

Wisconsin

If there’s a team handicapping Penn State the most this season, it’s Wisconsin.

In previous meetings, the Nittany Lions came out empty handed, being swept 3-0 by the Badgers on the road and falling short in an intense five-set battle at home.

Penn State will encounter Wisconsin in the Sweet 16 on the edge of the cliff, needing to either win or go home.

The Badgers feature one of the top-ranked defenses in the country, especially in blocking. The squad is led by the fifth-year middle blocker Danielle Hart, who’s sixth in the nation in blocks per set.

As a team, Wisconsin ranks second nationally with 3.04 blocks per set. It racked up a total of 22 blocks in two games against the blue and white offense in the regular season.

Graduate student outside hitter Kashauna Williams was able to penetrate the Badgers’ defense, tallying a total of 35 kills against Wisconsin. However, other hitters will have to step up with Williams to surpass this stoic barrier to pull off an upset.

On the offense, one player who was disruptive to the Nittany Lions’ defense was Devyn Robinson. The junior middle blocker was excellent in both games, with a combined 29 kills, and she racked up four pivotal kills in Set 5 to help the Badgers survive the victory at Rec Hall.

Another star in the squad the blue and white must pay attention to is Sarah Franklin, Wisconsin’s leading hitter with 372 kills on the season. Coach Katie Schumacher-Cawley’s defense held Franklin to only eight kills at Rec Hall and 12 on her home court. Carrying the same energy before entering Thursday’s contest will be essential.

Pitt/Florida

If the Nittany Lions survive against their conference foe, they’ll face the winner of the Panthers or Gators in the Regional Final.

The match is set for 3:30 p.m. on Thursday. Second-seeded Pitt looks for its third consecutive Elite Eight appearance against a talented Florida squad.

Comparing the stats, both teams are looking themselves in the mirror, sharing similar traits with balanced firepower and a solid net presence.

The 29-3 Panthers have multiple threats on offense. Graduate student right-side hitter Courtney Buzzerio leads this group with 411 kills, while redshirt-junior outside hitter Valeria Vazquez Gomez has tallied 331. This duo will try to sabotage opponents at the net.

Third-seeded Florida also has a pair of lethal weapons led by senior outside hitter Marina Markova and sophomore outside hitter Merritt Beason. This combo racked up a total of 673 kills on the season.

Annie Cate (AC) Fitzpatrick, who is currently a junior outside hitter for the Gators, is a former Penn State player, transferring ahead of the 2022 season. After over a month of not playing, Fitzpatrick appeared in her team’s first-round matchup against Florida A&M.

On defense, both teams play gritty volleyball. The Gators ranked eighth in the country with 2.74 blocks per set. In comparison, the Panthers ranked eighth in the country with a .153 opponent-hitting percentage.

