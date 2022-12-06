With the Sweet 16 on the horizon, Penn State’s tournament run could get even sweeter with an upset win over top-seeded Wisconsin.

The Nittany Lions and Badgers battled twice during the regular season with the latter sweeping the season series.

Despite Wisconsin sweeping the blue and white on Sept. 30, Penn State’s aspirations for beating the reigning National Champions remain high because of the complete team effort put in despite a five-set loss to the Badgers at Rec Hall in the rematch.

With the tournament being one and done, the pressure is on for Penn State to play one of its best matches of the season, especially against the Badgers who possess a 27-3 record and 15-1 mark at home, presenting a tough environment for road teams to play in.

As both a player and coach, Katie Schumacher-Cawley knows what it takes for teams to extend their seasons with deep tournament runs and called on her players to enjoy the moment while embracing the adversity that the group has endured during the season.

Part of embracing those moments began at Rec Hall Tuesday night as the Penn State community showed out to support the Nittany Lions, including field hockey coach Charlene Morett-Curtiss and members of her team.

A crowd gathered at Rec Hall as @PennStateVBALL prepares to head to Madison, Wisconsin, for the Sweet 16 pic.twitter.com/qolSincFxh — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) December 6, 2022

“You know, I think just to embrace it, to enjoy it and I think it's hard to get to the Sweet 16,” Schumacher-Cawley said. “I'm proud of the group and you know, I think for me, it's just to enjoy all these moments, to be present and really enjoy each other.”

Schumacher-Cawley outlined how proud of the team she is on multiple occasions and while this season has been a “challenging year,” the first-year head coach knows there is an even bigger challenge ahead with Wisconsin on tap Thursday night.

Playing against a championship caliber team is something Schumacher-Cawley knows well as she discussed the physicality and swagger of Wisconsin, recognizing that despite the confidence of the Badgers and their current streak of 20 consecutive wins, it's important to stay true to what has made the Nittany Lions successful.

“I think it's just to be patient, to stay aggressive, to trust their skills and what they've been doing in practice,” Schumacher-Cawley said. “I think that they've been pretty steady, been able to fight back, earn points and stick to the game plan.”

Senior outside hitter Zoe Weatherington is making her second appearance in the Sweet 16 and understands the challenges the tournament presents emotionally and physically. The Charlotte, North Carolina, native does not take opportunities like these for granted and knows that this group has a chance to make some magic.

Weatherington outlined the excitement for not only herself but for the entire team, sharing that despite Penn State having lost four out of the last five matches to the Badgers, it’s key to put those aside and focus on the match at hand.

“We're pumped so I mean, it's hard to beat a team twice already and we’ve played them twice so they’re gonna struggle with us,” Weatherington said. “I'm excited because we've been preparing a lot and we've been anticipating this for a while now so it’s going to be quite the match.”

During her freshman season at Utah, Weatherington played in her first Sweet 16 against Stanford, tallying 10 kills against the Cardinals. Weatherington explained the excitement around what she called, “the big stage” and knows it’s on her and the other upperclassmen to produce for the team.

While Weatherington is both a leader and someone who comes with valuable experience for Schumacher-Cawley’s squad, managing the nerves of the match and difficult road crowd are crucial concepts that Weatherington understands are paramount to the success of the team if they want to pull off the upset.

“You just have to know that it's all about us, it's all about what's going on on the court and kind of block out all the other distractions,” Weatherington said. “I know Wisconsin fans bring a lot of energy and they're pretty aggressive with the heckling but you know, I think we have so much going on our side of the court like, it's time to focus on just the 16 of us.”

While playing in 118 of 124 total sets, sophomore libero and defensive specialist Cassie Kuerschen has posted her best season yet, tallying a career highs in digs with 235. Kuerschen has also begun to perfect her craft on the back row, totalling a 1.99 digs per set rate and a receiving percentage of 96.4%.

The Knoxville, Tennessee, native has been a consistent presence for Schumacher-Cawley all season long and while playing alongside junior libero Maddy Bilinovic and freshman defensive specialist Gillian Grimes, Kuerschen knows that the road to revenge begins with slowing down the Wisconsin attack and playing cohesively.

“I think we gotta just grind it out,” Kuerschen said. “We play against the best hitters every day in practice so I think we're ready for it and we've been working really hard on it this week. So yeah, we're excited. I mean, that's what we thrive on and that's what we love to do.”

