No. 11 Penn State is coming off a mostly successful weekend this past Friday and Saturday, despite splitting its two matches.

However, it is more about the tenacity and aggressiveness the Nittany Lions played with, possibly showing their best against two Big Ten and top-ten rivals.

The weekend kicked off with a 3-1 set victory against No. 9 Minnesota, potentially the blue and white’s best win of the season, outplaying the Gophers in almost every aspect.

Going into this matchup knowing how strong this Gopher defense was, the Nittany Lion offense showed the early season strengths it was accustomed to.

Normally holding opponents to a .180 hitting percentage this year, the Gophers allowed the Nittany Lions to hit .273 with 61 kills on the night. The playmaking was almost impeccable for the blue and white as well, tallying 57 assists compared to Minnesota’s 45 assists.

The blue and white defense gave the Gophers trouble all match as well. Led by junior libero and defensive specialist Maddy Bilinovic and freshman libero/defensive specialist Gillian Grimes, Penn State held Minnesota to a .211 hitting percentage while forcing 20 errors.

Graduate student outside hitter Kashauna Williams continued her strong play this season, recording a team-high 20 kills against the Gophers. Freshman outside hitter/right specialist Alexa Markley also provided 11 kills, showing why she is one of the main keys to the strong freshman class.

Going over to Saturday night, Penn State faced the defending NCAA champions in Wisconsin. Despite dropping the match 3-2, the Nittany Lions gave the Badgers one of their toughest matches all season long, hanging in until the end of the last set.

The blue and white matched every effort Wisconsin put out in the match, with each set victory alternating between the two teams.

The Nittany Lion offense showed out against the Badgers, putting up 69 kills against a defense that only allows an average of 11.6 kills per set. But it was the big moments within the sets that the offense really stood out. When Penn State needed the set victories in the second and fourth, the blue and white outplayed Wisconsin constantly.

The Nittany Lion defense held its own against the electric Wisconsin offense as well. Despite allowing the Badgers to hit .307, which is above average for the Wisconsin offense, Penn State only gave up 58 kills on this efficient hitting percentage by Wisconsin.

The highlight of the match for the Penn State defense was the third set, where it forced Wisconsin to a .194 hitting percentage and seven errors, the highest in any set in this match for Wisconsin.

Williams once again stood out as the main spark on Penn State’s offense, recording a team-high 18 kills. Junior middle blocker Allie Holland showed off her versatility once again against Wisconsin, recording 15 kills and four blocks on the night.

Northwestern

Going over to Northwestern, it is coming off a 3-0 loss against Michigan State on Sunday.

Despite the result being a sweep, the match was as close as it could possibly be, with the last two sets being decided by two points each.

The Northwestern offense seemed to struggle a good amount during the match, hitting only 17.9% of its shots leading to 46 kills. However, the Wildcats' playmaking was a strong point against Michigan State, totaling 45 assists, with senior setter Alexa Rousseau leading the way with 39 assists.

The defense has been the standout for this Wildcat squad all season long. Despite allowing a .278 hitting percentage against the Spartans, the Northwestern defense only allowed this to translate into 46 kills, the same amount as the Wildcat offense.

The Northwestern defense is capable of giving the Nittany Lions a plethora of problems on the offensive end. Holding opponents to an average of 21.6% on their shots this season, this Wildcat defense only allows just over 12 kills per set.

Along with this, the Wildcats out-dig their opponents per set this season, averaging 14.3 digs per set.

Players to keep an eye on are senior outside hitter Temi Thomas-Ailara and fifth-year libero Megan Miller. Thomas-Ailara serves as the main offensive threat for Northwestern, leading the team with 468 kills on the season, while Miller’s versatility is something to pay attention to, as she leads the team with 437 digs and is third on the team with 159 assists.

Purdue

Purdue is currently working with a 19-9 overall record this season, with a 10-8 Big Ten record.

The Boilermakers are looking to redeem themselves after falling to the Nittany Lions at Purdue 3-1 back on Nov. 12.

The main key for Purdue going into this rematch will be on its offense, as the Penn State defense caused the Boilermakers to struggle throughout the match.

The Boilermakers started off strong in that first set against the Nittany Lions last time, hitting 33.3% and recording 17 kills. However, it was downhill after that, hitting .152 for the next three sets.

In order for Purdue to find itself on top in this rematch, it will have to focus on keeping up this strong offensive play throughout the whole match, not just the opening set.

Along with this, Purdue’s defense is going to have to step up and find answers to the numerous weapons Penn State has. In the last matchup, Williams and Markley led the Nittany Lions in kills, with 22 and 13 respectively. Well, these two have stepped up their play even more the past two weeks.

For a defense that on average only allows opponents to hit .198 and gives up only 12.6 kills per set, Purdue is going to have to keep these averages up, as Penn State is coming in with a lot of confidence from its last two matches.

This Boilermaker defense is led by senior defensive specialist Maddie Schermerhorn. The Indiana native leads the team with 429 digs on the season, while also showing some playmaking as well, currently sitting at third for assists with 88.

When it comes to the Purdue offense, freshman outside hitter Eva Hudson will be the main focus for the Penn State defense. Hudson leads the Boilermakers with 445 kills so far this season, while also being second in aces with 31.

