And we’re back.

No. 12 Penn State continues Big Ten play as it lines up for another two-match weekend, traveling to Madison, Wisconsin, on Friday to face No. 8 Wisconsin then back home on Sunday for Michigan State.

“It’s a late night for us on Friday… so we’ll get back pretty late, but I think having Saturday at home, they’ll get to sleep in a little bit,” coach Katie Schumacher-Cawley said. “We’ll have practice on Saturday during the day, and they’ll have the afternoon and evening to rest.”

Going back to last weekend, the blue and white found partial success in its opening Big Ten action, going 1-1 after picking up a convincing 3-0 win against Indiana but getting swept 3-0 against Michigan.

“I think it was an eye-opener to the girls, not that they are comfortable winning but just to acknowledge the Big Ten is so competitive,” Schumacher-Cawley said. “You have to be sharp and be ready to go from the first whistle.”

The Nittany Lion offense showed spurts of its usual electric engine last weekend, but it wasn’t up to par for much of the match.

With only striking an average .143 hitting percentage, the Nittany Lions dropped the weekend kill battle 79-67. It wasn’t only struggling to score, as the blue and white seemed to have trouble finding options in the playmaking section, hitting only the 32-assist mark in both matches.

“We did a lot of film work,” Schumacher-Cawley said. “[We] saw some things that could be better that we’ve done in the past, and I think just paying attention to little details.”

Despite coming off its worst weekend of the year, Penn State’s offense found a few bright spots in the mix.

Graduate student outside hitter Kashauna Williams led the team both nights in kills, racking up 17 total kills for the weekend.

Graduate student setter Seleisa Elisaia put her best play forward, totaling 28 assists in each of the two matches.

“Even if you’re losing, you’re losing together, and with this unit, it’s very transparent on how much we depend on each other,” redshirt-senior outside hitter/right specialist Anastasiya Kudryashova said.

Wisconsin

Looking at Wisconsin, it’s trying to bounce back from one of its most troubling games of the season last weekend.

Working with a 7-3 overall record on the season, the Badgers are coming off of a 3-0 loss to then-No. 8 Minnesota.

Wisconsin found trouble on the defensive side of the court last weekend, giving up a .356 hitting percentage to the Gophers. The offensive play wasn’t the prettiest for the Badgers either, dropping the kill battle 43-42 on a .204 hitting percentage.

Despite the poor performance, the Badgers have shown firepower on the offensive end of the court. Outkilling its opponents a total of 446-382 on the season, Wisconsin’s consistent .267 hitting percentage has proven to cause problems for opposing defenses.

Redshirt-sophomore outside hitter Sarah Franklin leads the Badger offense so far with 115 kills this season. Sophomore outside hitter Julia Orzol's contributions bring Wisconsin a strong one-two punch, tallying 96 kills on the season so far.

Despite this dangerous duo, Schumacher-Cawley has strong faith in the blue and white’s defense to do its best at slowing down Wisconsin.

“I think our blocking has been very good. We had a little hiccup Saturday with it, but, you know, today we’ll work out all team defense,” Schumacher-Cawley said. “I think our back horn is really scrappy and picks up a lot of balls and will help us find ways in transition to score.”

RELATED

Wisconsin’s defense has troubled teams throughout the season, allowing only an average .149 opponent hitting percentage. But, it’s not only this strong net presence, as the Badgers have out-dug their opponents 418-414 this season, limiting other teams’ offensive options.

Freshman libero/defensive specialist Gulce Guctekin has proven to be a defensive anchor, providing a team-high 130 digs this year.

“We, of course, scout our teams and carry our piece of paper that shows us where we have to serve and where we have to block, but sometimes, this doesn’t work,” Kudryashova said. “I think we have to work on adjusting our strategies and change the game during the game.”

Michigan State

Going over to Michigan State, the unit has earned a 9-4 overall record thus far but has dropped both of its Big Ten matches.

The Spartans fell to Rutgers 3-2 last Sunday, with the match defined by the Spartans' hitting percentage falling to the negatives in each of the last three sets.

Ignoring those treacherous last three sets, the green and white’s offense has had bright spots this season. Reaching 647 kills already on a .226 hitting percentage, Michigan State can threaten Penn State’s defense.

The outside hitter combination of sophomore Aliyah Moore and freshman Maradith O’Gorman is dangerously streaky. So far this campaign, Moore has 137 kills while O’Gorman has racked up 128.

When it comes to the Spartan defense, it’s not as strong as the offense but has forced some teams to make adjustments. Led by junior libero Nalani Iosia, the Michigan State defense has only allowed a .166 opposing hitting percentage and reached 658 digs on the season. Iosia has contributed a team-high 208 digs on the year as well.

“I think that we’re going to play better,” Kudryashova said. “Michigan taught us a lot and showed us our weaknesses, and I think we’ve already started working on it.”

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE