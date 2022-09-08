Coming off another dominant 3-0 weekend, Penn State has a pair of matches against ranked opponents this weekend in Minneapolis, Minnesota, at the Big Ten/Pac-12 Challenge.

The No. 20 Nittany Lions will face off against 11th-ranked Stanford on Friday night and battle with the 18th-ranked Oregon on Saturday night.

Coach Katie Schumacher-Cawley has liked her team’s competitiveness in all of its matches this year and knows that the next few days of practice are critical to its success this weekend.

“I think that we've gotten better each set, and that's what we're looking for,” Schumacher-Cawley said. “We have two days of practice this week and need to take advantage of our time in the gym these next few days and get ready to go.”

Junior libero and defensive specialist Maddy Bilinovic brings the energy every day in both practices and games and knows it will require a full-squad approach to take down the ranked foes.

“Our energy as a team is going to be super important for these next two games,” Bilinovic said. “I think that it has to come from everyone, all 17 of us.”

Long Beach State transfer and outside hitter Kashauna Williams brings a strong veteran presence as a fifth-year senior and knows that the team will have to keep its composure to win this weekend.

“Sometimes I get anxious, so, I think, being patient, just reading everything — the set, the pass, the serve. So yeah, being patient, working it out for the team,” Williams said. “When we are in hectic plays, and the other team would get on runs, we just keep together, breathe and trust the process. We are being patient with the process.”

Stanford

Stanford comes into the weekend's matches as a battle-tested group that’s already played two ranked opponents in the first three weeks of the season.

The Cardinal ride a 3-1 record to Minneapolis, Minnesota, after a 2-0 opening weekend record. They earned a win against then-No. 13 Florida and a 3-0 loss to current No. 1 Texas.

Penn State and Stanford have been two familiar programs since their first match in 1999. The Nittany Lions are 7-11 all time against the Cardinal and have lost five matches in a row dating back to 2018.

Stanford was selected to finish second in the preseason Pac-12 poll, with two first-place votes. The Cardinal have won 19 conference championships since 1986 but are looking for their first since 2019.

Stanford features some of the best talent in the country, including two second-team AVCA All-Americans in redshirt junior outside hitter Caitie Baird and senior opposite Kendall Kipp.

In addition to Baird and Kipp as selections on the 2022 preseason All-Pac-12 roster, sophomore setter and 2021 Pac-12 Freshman of the Year Kami Miner made the preseason all-conference team.

Another underclassman who has been a shining star for Stanford is sophomore middle blocker Sami Frances, performing as one of the most effective players in the country.

The San Diego, California, product controls play at the net as she currently ranks third in the country in blocks per set and 11th overall in hitting percentage.

Oregon

Oregon has taken care of business in the early going, starting 4-0 with matches against quality opponents like Long Beach State and Rice.

The Ducks begin the weekend against No. 3 Minnesota on Friday before taking on the Nittany Lions on Saturday.

Penn State is 2-3 in its history against Oregon, with their most recent matchup coming on the road last September as the home team swept the Nittany Lions 3-0.

Coming off of an NCAA Tournament berth a year ago, Oregon was selected to finish fourth in the Pac-12 in the preseason poll and tallied one first-place vote.

Similarly to Stanford, Oregon features some of the nation's top talent. The Ducks wield two members of the preseason All-Pac-12 squad in senior outside hitter Brooke Nuneviller and redshirt-junior setter Hannah Pukis.

The Ducks also feature a prominent underclassman in freshman outside hitter Mimi Colyer who is making her presence felt, even in her first collegiate matches. Colyer is second on the team in kills and tied with Nuneviller for first in total points.

For Penn State, this is a pivotal weekend to show its stuff on the national stage and pick up confidence just a few weeks away from the beginning of conference play.

RELATED