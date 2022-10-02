Since beginning 11-0, the Penn State women’s volleyball team has dropped its last two games.

The main problem with the losses were the errors, making over 20 in both the Michigan and Wisconsin games.

After losing the first, it seemed to take the air out of the blue and white, despite having a great run to that point.

On Sunday, the Nittany Lions looked to wash away their mistakes and return to the win column.

Despite getting over 20 errors in a game, the blue and white was able to pull out a 3-1 set win.

Even though the first set had some wrinkles, Penn State managed to iron out those wrinkles to close the first with a 25-17 score.

From there, the blue and white suffered from the number of errors it had in the second quarter, conceding eight.

For the Nittany Lions, serving up kills was the key to success, as well as minimizing the number of errors they gave up. During the game, the team racked up exactly 50 kills, which was the difference for the unit.

The player who tallied the most kills in the game was outside hitter Kashuana Williams. Williams had a stellar game over, earning 15 kills. After the game, the graduate student explained how she was able to make such a big contribution.

“I always have my teammate's back. The team, the staff, they can count on me when the time comes,” Williams said. “I wouldn’t have those skills without great passes.”

Right behind her was Zoe Weatherington who had ten kills in the game. The combination of these two secured things on the offensive side.

Even though the blue and white had two losses before the game, it seemed as if the team never lost in the first place.

Coach Katie Schumacher-Cawley wants the team to win games, trying to not only replicate its winning ways before, but improve and be a much better team no matter how ugly it gets.

The defense wasn’t as consistent as the offense, but it was good enough to seal the deal. In order for Penn State to be a well-rounded team, it needed to stay consistent on defense. The offense had 46 kills in the game, but the 23 errors made it a close match overall.

Schumacher-Cawley talked about how she wants the team to handle the errors that come in a game, saying, “volleyball is a game of errors.”

“It’s never going to be perfect,” Cawley said. “When you have 23 errors, that just means you have to do 23 points better.”

Players such as middle blocker Allie Holland can boost the team offensively and defensively, totaling four blocks, a dig and five kills.

Holland said that even though times got tough for the team, the chemistry is what brings the team back to playing great volleyball.

“I think our chemistry is great,” Holland said. “When we’re making errors, being with the girls and being able to go crazy on the court is fun.”

On the defensive side of things, the 42 digs were better than average for the blue and white, seeing about 12 per set. The unit got players such as freshman Mandy Morioka situated to help save the team.

Morioka saw herself earning significant playing time in the win against the Spartans, getting six digs for her new squad.

The rookie may see more playtime down the road as the team looks to improve on its defensive game as its offensive game looks to have things settled.

Going forward, the team will look to take on more teams in the conference, “never settling on a win,” as Holland describes it.

“It’s hard to win,” Holland said. “We’re excited to have this win, but we’re not settling. We’re coming in our next practice and we’re going 110%.”

