No. 13 Penn State traveled to Columbus, Ohio, Friday night to face No. 6 Ohio State in a rivalry match under the spotlight.

The Nittany Lions got blitzed right out of the gates, as the Buckeyes went on a 5-1 scoring run to kick off the first set.

Unfortunately for the blue and white, not much changed after the beginning of the set, as Ohio State asserted its dominance on the offensive side, holding the lead for all of the set.

Despite some late set momentum and pick up on Penn State’s side, it was not enough, as the Buckeyes put the nail in the coffin and took the first set 25-17.

The second set started off with more promise, as the Nittany Lions were tied with the Buckeyes in the beginning. However, after a quick 5-0 Ohio State scoring run, Penn State found itself down 8-3.

After chipping away at the Buckeyes' lead and cutting it to three, the Nittany Lions momentum halted, as Ohio State soon found itself up 17-10.

Unfortunately for the Nittany Lions, they found themselves in a similar situation as the first set, as they couldn’t find an answer to the turbulent Buckeye offense and dropped the second set 25-15.

The beginning of the third set seemed to be the summary of the match, as the blue and white just couldn’t keep up with Ohio State.

The Nittany Lions found themselves down most of the set, until a spark started in the offense and momentum started to roll midway through the third set.

Finding itself down the entire set once again, Penn State took a 24-23 lead late in the third thanks to Kashauna Williams’s service ace and ultimately took the set 27-25.

The fourth set was the Nittany Lion’s best yet, as they seemed to find their rhythm and held the lead for a decent amount of the set, thanks to multiple scoring runs.

In a tightly contested battle, Penn State came to play and held its own throughout all of the set, responding to every Ohio State point with it’s own.

Ending the set on a 3-0 scoring run, Penn State took the set 25-22 and tied the match at 2-2.

Coming down to the fifth and final set, the Nittany Lions played for all of the chips. Starting off strong, the Nittany Lions found themselves up 3-2 to kick off the set.

However, after the long-fought match, Penn State’s luck ran out, finding themselves falling behind the Buckeyes and ultimately dropping the set 15-11.

MORE VOLLEYBALL COVERAGE