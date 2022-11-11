With Indiana looking for revenge at home, Penn State downed the Hoosiers and extended its win streak to three games.

Similarly to the first match against Indiana, it wasn’t a pretty affair, but the persistence of the Nittany Lions showed through each set in the sweep of the Hoosiers, displaying a veteran composure and confidence throughout the match.

The blue and white knocked off Indiana for the second time this season, extending its all time record against the Hoosiers to 44-1 dating back to 1998.

Indiana controlled the early momentum at home, using a strong showing by the Hoosier faithful to create the energy in Set 1. With the back row limiting the Nittany Lions attack, Indiana was able to grab a 11-8 lead.

Camryn Haworth was doing it all for the Hoosiers, feeling the comfort of her home court and spreading the ball to all her hitters. With the score knotted at 16-13 Indiana, the sophomore setter had tallied seven assists, three digs and an ace while controlling the play in both the front row and back row.

With the blue and white looking for some momentum, the middle blockers began to control the pace of the game as junior Allie Holland and graduate student Katie Clark drove Penn State back into the set, tying the score at 18-18 with a 4-1 scoring run.

With Penn State looking to limit the trend of failing to close out sets, freshman outside hitter Alexa Markley continued to show her poise and composure in late set situations and Holland led the way with five kills en route to a 25-22 win in Set 1.

With Holland and Markley carrying the slack for graduate student outside hitter Kashauana Williams who hit -.400 on five attempts in the first set, the two teams traded several errors on the service line and at the net, bringing the score in Set 2 to an Indiana lead of 11-9.

Despite Mady Saris leading the way for the Hoosiers, Holland maintained her commanding net presence, tallying a kill and a solo block during a 3-0 scoring run that gave the Nittany Lions a 14-13.

Despite the slow start, Williams quickly found her rhythm again and after three consecutive kills, Penn State extended its lead to 18-14 and forced a timeout from former Russ Rose assistant and Indiana head coach Steve Aird.

The Hoosiers stormed back in the set, taking advantage of a 7-3 scoring run to tie the set at 21-21. In the following pivotal moments, the blue and white remained collected as a kill from Markley and an error from Saris closed the set at a 25-23 win for Penn State.

With a 2-0 set lead in the match, the Nittany Lions jumped out to a quick 12-4 advantage over Indiana with Markley continuing her strong play and Holland cementing a 6-1 scoring run with an ace.

The Hoosiers hitters struggled midway through the third set, giving the blue and white some key free points and allowing the powerful hitters to smash home kills. Williams, Clark and senior Zoe Weatheringon all provided the offense to give Penn State a 16-11 lead.

Indiana found some momentum in the set, cutting the Nittany Lions lead down to two. However, Holland silenced the Hoosier crowd with back-to-back kills and helped give the blue and white a 19-14 lead and extended her own hitting percentage to .571 and only one error.

Indiana didn’t go away lightly, showing late resilience with a 8-2 scoring run and tied Set 3 at 22-22. After a critical challenge went the way of coach Katie Schumacher-Cawley, Penn State closed the match on an error from the Hoosiers to win the set 25-22 and the match 3-0.

MORE VOLLEYBALL COVERAGE