Fourth-seeded Penn State welcomed UMBC to Rec Hall on Friday for the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Nittany Lions defeated the Retrievers 3-0, bringing Penn State to a record of 15-3 at home on the season and giving it a 1-0 to start to its championship run.

Penn State opened with a dominant performance as it led by 4-0 to start the first set against UMBC, and with multiple errors by the Retrievers it seemed to be in the hands of the blue and white.

As the first set continued, UMBC started to put the pieces together, closing the gap to seven points. As service and attack errors continued to plague the Retrievers, the Nittany Lions ended the set on a 4-0 scoring run and a 25-14 set win.

The second set began with a complete takeover by Penn State. The anxious Retrievers looked for their own scoring run, but they were met with the opposite as Penn State led 6-1 while on a 4-0 scoring run to start the set.

UMBC didn't take the deficit lightly and returned from a timeout playing like a new team. Though it trailed the blue and white 9-2, it went on a 3-0 scoring run thanks to quick net play, and hoped to avenge its first set loss by evening the match at 1-1.

Senior Zoe Weatherington continued to rain down her powerful attacks at the net with nine kills by the middle of the second, extending Penn State’s lead to 20-14.

The Nittany Lions closed out the second set with a score of 25-17, and clinched the match lead of 2-0 as they looked to close out the match in the third set.

As Set 3 began, UMBC senior outside hitter Kamani Conteh shined through for her team with a total of eight kills, one being a hard hit to the face of Nittany Lion setter Seleisa Elisaia.

The poor communication and execution by the Retrievers gave leeway for Penn State to go on an 8-1 scoring run and secure a lead of 11-4 in the third set.

Elisaia continued to be an important factor for the Nittany Lions, as her quick thinking at the net gave the blue and white a 15-7 lead with a heavy hit to the Retrievers side of the net, inching Penn State closer to finishing the match with a win.

After an attack error by UMBC, Alexa Markley and Allie Holland joined together to double block a kill attempt by Coneth to give Penn State a 25-12 match victory against the Retrievers and ended the match with a clean sweep.

