With eight Big Ten matches remaining and a 6-6 record in the conference, it's crunch time for Penn State.

Coming off its first double-loss weekend, the Nittany Lions will have to refocus their attention on two familiar opponents, Maryland and Rutgers.

After being upset in four sets to Illinois, the “Dig Pink” match against Ohio State provided a wild back-and-forth affair at Rec Hall, with the blue and white dropping its fourth consecutive match to a ranked opponent.

In the Big Ten, Penn State is locked in a tight four-way tie for sixth. After going winless in ranked matches since Sept. 10, these matchups against two teams below Penn State in the standings are critical.

Graduate student middle blocker and right side hitter Katie Clark has brought steady depth in her enhanced role, tallying 12 kills with a .476 hitting percentage against the Buckeyes.

A short memory mentality is something Clark knows well as the Arlington, Texas, native outlined how it's all about being able to deal with adversity.

“I think for each game, as soon as one ends, you have to change your mindset and stuff like that,” Clark said after the team’s most recent loss. “So we just get back in the gym and start focusing on the next games and just coming back together as a team.”

After a difficult match against Illinois, junior middle blocker Allie Holland bounced back in a big way against the Buckeyes — as a dominant performance brought a season-high 14 kills.

Preparing for Maryland’s relentless defense will be different from Ohio State’s and Illinois’ dominant offenses. Thus, Holland knows how important it will be to control the lead, especially at Rec Hall.

“Taking advantage of when we have a lead, I think, is what I personally want to focus on,” Holland said Saturday. “I think when we have a lead and we're at home, we have this great environment and with this great crowd, we got to take better advantage of that.”

Maryland

Much like Penn State, Maryland is a team looking for consistency. After picking up a 3-1 win against Iowa, the Terrapins were quickly stifled by No. 1 Nebraska, while not scoring over 20 in any of the three sets in the 3-0 loss.

The saying “defense travels” is exactly what Maryland will have to follow at Rec Hall on Wednesday night. The Nittany Lions still hold a 15-0 record against the Terrapins in their all-time series.

In their matchup back on Oct. 21, Penn State’s balanced attack proved to be too much to handle for the Terrapins; Holland, graduate student Kashauna Williams and senior Zoe Weatherington all had over 10 kills.

The blue and white also controlled the match in the middle and back rows as graduate student setter Seleisa Elisaia tallied 55 assists, and Holland’s four aces contributed to a team total of 11.

Maryland’s defensive corps continues to be anchored by graduate student middle blocker Rainelle Jones and redshirt junior middle blocker Anastasia Russ, who rank third and fourth in the Big Ten in blocks per set, respectively.

Despite Jones ranking first and Russ second in total blocks in the conference, Maryland’s offensive attack has some key firepower that Penn State must match. Junior outside hitter Sam Csire leads the Terrapins in kills with 295, good for 10th in the Big Ten in kills per set.

With clean serve receptions being critical against aggressive servers like junior setter Sydney Dowler, the blockers and back row must be prepared for the Cary, North Carolina, native who ranks first in total service aces in Big Ten play and seventh in assists per set.

Rutgers

Since the end of September, it’s been tough sledding for Rutgers. Currently sitting tied for last in the Big Ten, the Scarlet Knights have lost 10 matches in a row while winning just three sets in that span.

With just one conference win on its resume, Rutgers is still looking for its first-ever win against the Nittany Lions and bounce back from being swept on Oct. 23.

In last Sunday’s matinee, four Nittany Lions tallied eight kills, and sophomore libero and defensive specialist Cassie Kuerschen pummeled the Scarlet Knights with four aces.

After hitting .329 as a team in their first meeting, the blue and white looks to maintain that steady attack against Rutgers redshirt-freshman outside hitter Alissa Kinkela, who leads the team in kills with 216.

In the first meeting, Rutgers posted a .106 hitting percentage as a team with freshman outside hitter Taylor Humphrey leading the way with 10 kills. The Byron Center, Michigan, native ranks second on the team in kills with 194.

Controlling the offensive attack is redshirt-junior setter Lauren DeLo, whose 565 assists ranks ninth in the conference in both total assists and assists per set.

Penn State will need to pick up these key wins to stay in the upper half of the conference and control its own destiny.

