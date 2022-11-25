Penn State closed the regular season slate strong, boiling the Boilermakers to win seven out of its last eight matches on the season.

With a final score of 3-2, the No. 11 Nittany Lions swept the season series with Purdue, extending its all-time series lead to 41-4.

In front of a rocking Rec Hall on Senior Night, the blue and white got off to a hot start as one of the night’s honorees got Penn State rolling early. Graduate student middle blocker Katie Clark tallied two blocks and a pair of kills en route to a 10-7 advantage.

Clark had a number of clutch moments like these throughout the match, tallying a season-high 14 kills.

“I'm not surprised at how well she's playing,” Schumacher-Cawley said. “She works hard, she has a great attitude, she's a great teammate and I'm so happy for her and all the success.”

Purdue found its footing in the match and stormed back with a 4-0 run to take an 11-10 lead, forcing Schumacher-Cawley to call a timeout.

The two teams traded points throughout the middle part of the opening set, but Penn State led 20-19 after a solo block from junior middle blocker Allie Holland, forcing the Boilermakers to call a timeout of their own.

With Set 1 coming down to the wire, star freshman Eva Hudson recorded three kills within the final five points and led the road squad to a 25-23 win.

Purdue picked up where it left off in the early going of Set 2, serving aggressively and getting Penn State out of system to take a 7-3 lead. However, the Nittany Lions used a 4-0 scoring run with kills from sophomore outside hitter Anjelina Starck and senior outside hitter Zoe Weatherington to march back to a 9-8 lead.

Despite Penn State leading 14-11 during the middle stages of Set 2, Purdue cut the deficit to one. But the Nittany Lions rode the Kashauna Williams and Weatherington wave to a 17-13 lead, as the veterans rained down kills.

With the blue and white’s backs up against the wall down 23-21, Williams and Weatherington led the charge back to a Penn State set point at 24-23. After the Nittany Lions and Boilermakers traded points, freshman Alexa Markley fired a set-ending kill to win 27-25 and tie the match at 1-1.

After a slow start in Set 3, Clark ran the show for the Nittany Lions with back-to-back kills en route to six consecutive points to fuel her team to an 11-7 lead.

With Penn State leading 14-7, Purdue grabbed its shoes and went on another run as three consecutive hitting errors helped the Boilermakers to a 7-0 scoring run to tie the game.

With the Nittany Lions looking for momentum, they turned to Markley who swatted a solo block and after three consecutive errors by Purdue. After Williams’ 10th kill of the match, Penn State took a 20-15 lead and forced a Boilermaker timeout.

Despite the Nittany Lions hitting just .111 in Set 3, an aggressive serve by Seleisa Elisaia went flying off the arms of a Boilermaker defender and right to Clark, who smashed it home for a 25-17 set win and a 2-1 lead in the match.

Penn State and Purdue were locked in a tightly contested Set 4, with neither team wanting to give any momentum in the pivotal frame.

The Boilermakers propelled themselves ahead in the set, capitalizing off errors and kills from Hudson and senior outside hitter Emma Ellis to take a 16-11 lead and force a timeout from Schumacher-Cawley.

The Nittany Lions struggled with Purdue’s aggressiveness from the service line as the road team didn’t look back from its 20-13 lead, rattling off the next five out of seven points to win the fourth set 25-15 and force a fifth set.

In the final frame of the match, Penn State executed on a wild rally as back-to-back kills from Holland put the Nittany Lions ahead 6-2.

At the midway mark of Set 5, Holland continued to do it all for the blue and white, teaming up with Williams to send back a double block and give Penn State an 8-4 lead. Purdue fought its way back again, cutting the Nittany Lions lead to two before a timeout by Schumacher-Cawley.

After tying the score, the Boilermakers fell flat, as the Nittany Lions closed Set 5 with back-to-back kills from Weatherington to win the set 15-8.

“Every night it's going to be a battle and every day at practice, it's going to be a battle,” junior liberon Maddy Bilinovic said. “But Coach Katie tells us every day the teams that come into the gym and want to get better are the teams that are going to succeed so we just try to keep that mindset.”

