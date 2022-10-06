Rivalry weekend is here.

After splitting last weekend’s Big Ten matches, No. 13 Penn State continues its quest for success this weekend against No. 6 Ohio State and Illinois.

The Nittany Lions are coming off a shaky weekend, as their Friday match against now-No. 7 Wisconsin marked the Nittany Lions’ second consecutive sweep-loss.

Consistent ups and downs summarizes Penn State’s second weekend of Big Ten play, as the team’s offense struggled in the first match but bounced back against Michigan State to stop its two-game skid and improve its overall record to 13-2.

“I thought that even though we dropped a set, we fought hard in the end, and we just finished it out, which was good, and it broke our losing streak,” freshman libero/defensive specialist Mandi Morioka said. “It gives us momentum going into our next two games.”

After losing the second set to the Spartans, Morioka and company fought back to secure the victory.

One of the biggest focuses for the Nittany Lions this weekend will be to come out of the gates swinging on the offensive end, along with well-placed serves.

“I would say for sure, we’ve always talked about having aggressive serves, as well as limiting our errors,” freshman outside hitter/right specialist Alexa Markley said.

In the first two sets against Wisconsin last Friday, the Nittany Lions got out-killed 25-20, while their hitting percentage didn’t even reach the .100 mark. But in its convincing victory against the Spartans, Penn State’s offense showed the usual strong play in the first set, tallying 13 kills on a .226 hitting percentage.

“Competing from the first whistle,” coach Katie Schumacher-Cawley said. “I think we’ve started pretty slow the last couple of matches, and I think that’s tough for this group. You can’t give away five, six points and expect to always come back and win.”

One of the biggest adjustments the Nittany Lions saw last weekend was Markley becoming a solid contributor in the match against Michigan State, recording six kills.

The Peachtree City, Georgia, native appeared in her fifth match of the season for the blue and white, appearing in all four sets.

“Alexa, getting out there and playing. We definitely needed some more kills on the pin,” Schumacher-Cawley said. “She’s a great player, and I think getting her some experience is only going to help us down the road.”

Graduate student outside hitter Kashauna Williams and senior outside hitter/right specialist Zoe Weatherington are looking to continue their strong play this weekend, tallying the two highest combined kill marks of the weekend for the Nittany Lions.

Defensive presence and ability will also be one of the big keys for the Nittany Lions this weekend. Both opponents have shown strong offensive play throughout the first half of the season, making strong blocking and quick defensive adjustments even more important.

“I think these are things we show them in film and that we’ll talk about throughout the week of practice,” Schumacher-Cawley said. “We won’t be able to change a whole lot during the match, but if everyone is on the same page and paying attention, small adjustments should be a big deal.”

A key player to watch for the Nittany Lions will be junior libero/defensive specialist Maddy Bilinovic, as she has wreaked havoc against all opponents this season, posting 198 digs this season. We’ll see how she is able to control the defensive backcourt against these two strong offenses.

Ohio State

No. 6 Ohio State has shown strong spurts of play throughout the season so far, giving it all on both sides of the court every match.

Working with a 7-5 overall record currently, the Buckeyes are coming off a recent 3-1 victory against Indiana, marking their third Big Ten win in four tries this year.

The main key to the Buckeyes’ victory was a powerhouse offense in the first two sets, out-killing their opponents 27-14 on a .381 hitting percentage. But it wasn’t just an offensive showcase, as the Buckeyes held Indiana to a .069 hitting percentage for the match.

Senior outside hitter Gabby Gonzales led the Buckeyes with 14 total kills in the match, while junior opposite hitter Emily Londot served as her sidekick by contributing 13 total kills.

The firepower trio of Londot, Gonzales and senior outside hitter Jenaisya Moore is the main key to watch in this match, as all three have cracked at least 120 kills for the season so far, with Londot leading all three with 167.

For the Nittany Lions, it will be all about what type of defensive game plan they present Ohio State with to try and slow down this trio.

“I think for us, we talked about it, the blocking and backcourt defense working together,” Schumacher-Cawley said. “So I think having a good game plan — maybe we’re rotating here and not there but that everyone’s on the same page and just being aggressive.”

Illinois

As far as Sunday’s opponent goes, Illinois slid to a 7-7 overall record after falling 3-2 in its previous match against Wisconsin.

Despite the loss, the Fighting Illini offense punched Wisconsin in the face in the first set, posting 20 kills on a .318 hitting percentage and ultimately leading to the opening-set victory.

Not only did the offense cause problems for its opponent, but the defense gave the Badgers some trouble, holding the then-No. 8 team to a -.068 hitting percentage in the third set.

When it comes to the overall season, Illinois’ offense has been the main story for a handful of its wins. The 677-kill offense has given opposing defenses trouble, as Illinois is able to do it on a consistent .219 hitting percentage.

Junior outside hitter Raina Terry is one player the Nittany Lion defense has to worry about, as she ranks fifth in the Big Ten with 206 kills.

Sophomore libero/defensive specialist Caroline Barnes has also proven to be one of the premier defensive players in the nation, ranking fourth in the Big Ten with 204 digs.

“I think for us, it’s going to be playing as a team, limiting our errors, and going 100% every single opportunity,” Morioka said. “That’s what is going to help us win in the end.”

