Success is measured in titles for Penn State sports.

Only days removed from Cael Sanderson’s 9th NCAA championship in 11 years, no team embodies or proves such a standard to the same extent as the wrestling program in Happy Valley.

Sanderson’s sprint through multiple coaching career’s worth of national championships is the diamond standard for a collegiate sport’s program.

Wrestling has gone from a niche subplot on the athletic calendar to arguably the centerpiece of the year for Penn State athletics since the Utah native’s hiring in 2009.

Outside of wrestling’s nine championships in the last decade, Nittany Lion teams have nabbed four NCAA titles across all sports.

Of those four titles, three were hoisted by women’s sports, and the other championships was brought home by fencing — a co-ed sport.

But that’s just recent history, the last decade means nothing without the last century and Penn State’s long lineage of success on the national stage.

Penn State’s history with sports wasn't always a “shared” one in the sense that all sports — men’s or women’s — received equal treatment in funding since its founding in 1855.

It wasn’t until the ‘70s that collegiate sports started to see the playing field leveled for men and women, and a blue and white women’s program didn’t conjure a national championship title until six years after the institution of Title IX legislation.

In 1978, women’s gymnastics became the first Penn State women’s athletic program to be crowned a national champion.

Since ‘78, women’s sports have eclipsed men’s teams in the national title count. Women’s programs have accumulated 21 crowns in that time, while the men’s team trail with 17.

Luckily for Penn State fans — everybody is playing for the same team.

I’ll say it differently to make it feel good: The blue and white has garnered 38 national titles since women’s gymnastics historic crown in 1978.

In the middle of Women’s History Month, these numbers aren’t being brought up to pit the two programs against one another.

Seeing their school pushing to dominate on all fronts should be a point of pride for Penn State fans.

Penn State women’s sports are successful. Penn State women’s sports’ legacy is success and so is its present.

In a valley where immediate success matters most, Penn State’s most recent national titleholders should be at the forefront of the conversation of Nittany Lion sporting greatness.

Every year Penn State women’s sports climb the ladder of competition to earn a chance to play on college’s biggest stage.

Women’s soccer has played in every NCAA Tournament since 1995, and even in a “down year” in 2021, coach Erica Dambach (one of the top women’s soccer coaches internationally) led the blue and white to a Sweet 16 finish.

Since the inception of the NCAA women’s volleyball tournament in 1981, Penn State has never failed to have its name selected for the competition.

Women’s volleyball holds seven national titles all time, the second most in the history of the college game.

But between women’s soccer and volleyball, the two programs hold Penn State’s three titles not won on the wrestling mat in the last decade.

The last decade is an important time in the history of Penn State athletics, especially for two of its more popular sports.

Since the turn of the century, the university’s flagship program hasn’t won a national title, and in 2011 football was ravaged by NCAA sanctions and Happy Valley saw its team brought to its knees.

But football has seen a slight resurgence since then, winning a Big Ten championship under James Franklin but failing to break into the upper echelon of college football and all the while going 5-5 in bowl games (which really represent more of a consolation prize or a participation trophy).

Penn State men’s basketball has seen its fair share of troubles. The Nittany Lions, both men’s and women’s, have failed to do much more than flounder on the hardwood.

While the hiring of Pat Chambers seemed to signal a change in the tides for the men’s program, the former blue and white coach’s inglorious, controversial resignation seemed to relegate Penn State back to its post-1991 mediocrity.

Much like football, there appears to be hope for men’s basketball under Micah Shrewsberry who’s immediate recruiting success and evident coaching prowess could lead to a fruitful future in the Bryce Jordan Center.

While those two programs were “figuring themselves out,” over the last decade, women’s sports have been winning titles.

So, instead of lying in the wings waiting for old days of football greatness to return to State College — Bask in the glory of the now.

Penn State women’s sports (and wrestling) own the athletics department of recent history, and it's time to celebrate with the most successful teams on campus.