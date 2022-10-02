For the second time this week, Penn State failed to capitalize on its scoring chances.

After falling against Michigan State on Thursday, the Nittany Lions failed to get back in the win column, losing to Ohio State.

The Buckeyes came away with a 3-0 victory, as the blue and white failed to generate scoring chances for the second straight game.

The opening minutes started off slow, until Ohio State had a glorious chance to break the tie in the 14th minute, but goalkeeper Katherine Asman made an outstanding save, keeping the game tied.

Seven minutes later, the Buckeyes continued to pressure Asman, but midfielder Maddie Myers made a big tackle to allow Penn State to avert danger.

In the 25th minute, the Nittany Lions had a chance to break the tie, but forward Penelope Hocking rang a shot off the post.

The blue and white once again had a great chance to score in the 31st minute as Eva Alonso sent a through ball to Ally Schlegel, who ripped a shot into the back of the net, but it was called offsides.

Both teams entered the half knotted at zero and recorded just one shot on goal.

Ohio State made a switch in net during halftime as Molly Pritchard replaced Katherine Robinson, and Pritchard was tested early.

Penn State doubled its shots on goal in the opening minutes of the second half, tallying two shots on goal, but Pritchard made the save on both attempts.

The blue and white controlled possession for the majority of the half, drawing six corner kicks but failed to find the back of the net.

In the 73rd minute, the tie was finally broken as Ohio State jumped out to a 1-0 lead with a goal from forward Kayla Fischer.

The goal by Fischer marked her third on the season and the second in as many games, giving her team a much-needed boost.

Just three minutes later, the Buckeyes added to their advantage as Maddy Lowe scored her second goal of the campaign.

With Ohio State leading by two scores, Penn State began to play more aggressively, firing shots on net from all over the pitch.

With under a minute left in the game, the gray and scarlet made it a three-goal contest, with forward Emma Sears finding the back of the net.

However, the blue and white weren’t able to mount a comeback and suffered its second straight loss.

The Nittany Lions finished the game outshooting the Buckeyes 20-15, but just like Thursday’s contest, it failed to capitalize on those scoring chances.

Penn State continues its road trip as it takes on Maryland next Sunday.

